By JIM SPEHAR
Most of us know about “Cardboard Cory,” the life-sized cutout of our junior U.S. Senator that’s been shuttled around the state to accentuate the absence of town halls or otherwise publically accessible events on Cory Gardner’s schedule. Seems we now need a similar stand-in for his opponent in the upcoming election.
That’s because John Hickenlooper will skip Club 20’s political debates next month. Typically controversy averse, you didn’t hear it from him directly but instead from “the Hickenlooper campaign.” Surrogates like state Sen. Kerry Donovan and local legislative candidate Scott Beilfuss were enlisted to defend the decision. Nary a peep from a candidate who’d like us to believe he’ll fight hard for us in D.C.
Most of us have grown more than a little jaded about Gardner’s proclivity for sneaking into one of our towns, meeting with a few folks in invitation-only or otherwise non-public settings, only to learn about his visit after the fact. Something he did (again) here in reliably red Grand Junction last Thursday. Have you ever received a Michael Bennet-style “come one, come all” invitation to question your Republican U.S. Senator?
It’d be easy for our former governor to differentiate himself from the risk-averse incumbent he’s trying to unseat by enthusiastically jumping at chances for public engagement. That’d include Club 20, where, despite initial trepidation, he first appeared to a welcoming reception and later participated in several respectful dialogues with the same folks he now apparently fears.
Instead, our ex-governor and would-be president seems to be bunkered up and counting on an “I’m not Cory” campaign and anti-Trump backlash to propel him into his second-choice next office. His fear of appearing beside a glib Gardner when his own debate skills are demonstrably suspect is understandable.
Hick’s handlers want us to believe that West Slope issues will be adequately addressed in a televised Fort Collins debate yet to be agreed to by both candidates. In fact, only a single Pueblo debate, as of this writing, has been confirmed by both campaigns.
We’ll be receiving our mail ballots in less than 60 days. Wouldn’t it be nice to have some method of comparing candidates besides the one-sided commercials we’re already hearing and seeing? Too soon we’ll be inundated with millions of dollars worth of paid political advertising. Might we be better informed if given the opportunity to see Gardner, Hickenlooper and other candidates answering hard questions from real people, not just “approving” focus group-tested talking points in paid advertisements?
I’ve participated as a candidate in Club 20 forums and later moderated one Club 20 congressional debate. I’ve been a member off and on (currently off) since the 1980s. The organization is not without blame, having lapsed into blatant partisanship during the chairmanships of Ann McCoy and Kathy Hall, including the 2008 purge of dissenting officer Art Goodtimes.
A decade later, current Executive Director Christian Reece, encouraged by more enlightened leadership, has been committed to building a bigger tent. Club 20’s board of directors, elected within each member county, includes both Democrats and Republicans and, like it or not, reflects local on-the-ground politics.
Warts and all, there’s no other organization like Club 20 on the Western Slope.
The adults among political candidates recognize they’ll represent not just their supporters if elected but also those who voted against them and those who sat things out. They recognize that challenging circumstances present opportunities for persuasion, chances to refine arguments or perhaps even alter positions based upon new information.
A few months ago, during a wide open public forum at Colorado Mesa University, Sen. Bennet shushed unruly crowd members booing a MAGA-hatted attendee who was attacking his stances on a number of issues.
“No,” Bennet admonished his supporters, “I want to hear this.” He then offered a polite and detailed response to the criticisms.
Scott Tipton once surprised a Paonia crowd upset with some of his positions by showing up unexpectedly and participating in a lively back and forth. He may not have changed many minds, but he left to applause for being there.
That’s how candidates truly worthy of our consideration do politics. It’s what separates the men from the boys on your ballots. Unfortunately, both of our U.S. Senate candidates have some growing up to do.
We are ill-served by politicians of any stripe who would seek to lead us while avoiding us.
“Your friend will argue with you.”
— Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian writer.
I’m Jim Spehar and I approve this message. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.