By ANDREA KUWIK
Colorado’s rapidly aging population and its underpaid and critically strained caring workforce are combining to create a crisis the state is woefully unprepared to address.
Demand for in-home care is growing far faster than the paid workforce. And while The Bell Policy Center and others have documented these trends, not enough is being done to recruit, train and adequately pay the people who will take care of aging Coloradans.
Most people who reach the age of 65 (nearly 70%) will need some type of external help to meet their daily needs as they age. Unfortunately, this care can be overwhelmingly expensive, especially in the absence of supportive programs and assistance.
Colorado is the second fastest aging state in the country, and the demand for home and community-based services (HCBS) is expected to accelerate in the coming years.
HCBS and the services provided by direct care workers are essential for two prime reasons: This care helps people remain in their homes and communities, which is preferable for most individuals; and care provided in one’s home is far less expensive than the institutional support offered in facilities like nursing and assisted living centers.
Of particular concern is that despite long-standing recognition regarding the need to grow this workforce, there is a current shortage of direct care workers. This is due in part to the state’s historic inability to recruit and retain enough direct care workers to keep pace with our aging population.
To simply maintain the current number of direct care workers per Coloradan age 65 and older, our state will need to grow this workforce by approximately 23,000 workers through 2030. This constitutes a 40% increase over the current workforce. For individual Coloradans and their families, this ongoing worker shortage will likely mean a diminished ability to age where they want and with the support they need.
A myriad of issues underpin Colorado’s challenge in recruiting and retaining enough direct care workers. Workers do not make a living wage, the benefits are poor, training is often inadequate and many simply feel their work is undervalued.
While not the sole factor, low Medicaid reimbursement rates are behind many of the above-mentioned challenges. Most HCBS are funded through Medicaid (57% of costs), a joint state-federal program that provides health care for individuals with low incomes. Both private insurance and out-of-pocket payments constitute significantly lower funding sources (12% and 7% respectively). This reality makes the adequacy of Medicaid funding a linchpin in the provision of HCBS.
While the state legislature is the ultimate decision-maker regarding Medicaid reimbursement rates, elected leaders are heavily reliant upon rate-setting recommendations from the Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing (HCPF).
It is widely acknowledged that Medicaid reimbursement rates for HCBS are not reflective of what it takes to sustain a stable direct care workforce, but are instead based upon what the state can afford. Providers have long noted reimbursement rates are too low, and are a significant contributor to their inability to offer the meaningful wages, benefits and training needed to ensure quality, continuous care.
Personal care aides, which are a subset of direct care workers, are paid well below the statewide median wage. It should also be noted that in 2018 (the last year the report was issued), personal care aide wages were almost two full dollars below that year’s self-sufficiency standard for a single individual in Denver.
Adjusting Medicaid rates is important, to be sure. There are other avenues available as well. The state can support local “Grow Your Own” programs designed to increase the number of providers in specific local communities. If successful, these programs could help to address shortages across the state, but particularly in less densely populated areas of Colorado. In developing these programs, the state can learn from the experiences of similar efforts meant to grow the number of teachers and medical workers in rural Colorado.
In addition, many workers say they feel undervalued and under-appreciated by the broader community. To raise public awareness and appreciation for this difficult work, the state can conduct a public awareness campaign to uplift the work and value of these individuals. Notably, thanks to a recent influx of federal dollars, the state is planning to carry out such a campaign. As the state does so, it should make sure to engage with and solicit the perspectives of those from communities outside the Front Range.
While a public awareness campaign will not lead to an immediate influx of additional resources, such an effort has been supported by providers and workers alike for its long-term potential in capturing the attention of policymakers. And certainly, the road to solutions has to start there.
Andrea Kuwik is Senior Policy Analyst for The Bell Policy Center, a nonprofit public policy research organization based in Colorado.