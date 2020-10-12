By BILL CADMAN
Since 1876, the Colorado Constitution has empowered local communities to make their own decisions on issues impacting their future rather than bending to centralized state control.
Why? Because what is common sense to voters in Boulder is often sacrilege to residents in Grand Junction. What officials in Denver think are solutions, locals in Alamosa think are the problems.
This right of self-determination goes to the heart of Amendment 77, which gives residents in Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek the right to make basic decisions impacting their economic future. Specifically, the amendment gives these three mountain communities the option to hold a local election and decide if residents want to add new casino games and raise bet limits. It does not alter state gaming laws, expand gaming into other Colorado towns or eliminate bet limits. If passed, it merely give residents in the three towns the option to hold a local election and decide whether they want to extend betting limits beyond $100 and add games.
Thirty years ago, Colorado voters legalized gaming in these three towns, and residents built their economy around tourism and gaming, created jobs, and offered visitors hotels, retail, and restaurants.
Gaming and tourism taxes now make up the majority of their town budgets. Over the years, gaming tax revenue has also benefited the entire state as taxes flowed into the general fund, community colleges, historic preservation, and tourism promotion.
Then came the pandemic, which hit the entire Colorado tourism industry particularly hard. Now, these towns are struggling to survive after slashing their budgets and facing 40% decreases in gaming tax revenue due to shutdowns and reduced capacity regulations.
Giving Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek the option of adding games and raising limits could be the life preserver they need. It would modestly boost tax revenues and improve local economic opportunities, increase travel and tourism jobs, and generate more money for restaurants, hotels, and casinos.
However, one or all of these towns may decide not to add games and/or raise limits. But that should be up to the residents. They are the ones vested in their communities, have gone through the ups and downs, and are the ones impacted by any changes.
Any changes not only help these local communities, it also benefits community colleges, which are struggling from cuts in state funding and loss in tuition revenue due to COVID-19. The money goes towards retaining students and increasing graduation rates, which are critical to help the often lower-income and older students attending community colleges. This is one of the reasons Amendment 77 was endorsed by the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), which represents 37,000 students at 13 colleges and 39 locations across Colorado.
Amendment 77 is not a game changer for these towns or community colleges. Rebounding from the pandemic is going to take a long time. But every little bit helps, especially in these unprecedented times.
Local, political autonomy is reserved for city and town governments because the people are served best by the government that is closest to them. That is why Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek should have the right to steer their own course through the type of self-governance sanctioned by the Colorado Constitution.
That is why I urge you to vote yes on Amendment 77.
Bill Cadman, a former Republican president of the Colorado Senate representing Colorado Springs, helped get Amendment 77 on the ballot.