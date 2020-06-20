By JIM SPEHAR
“The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”
— Oscar Wilde
It’s no longer an abstract conversation. No longer is it philosophical or theoretical. As of a week ago, it’s real. Right here in River City.
I’m talking about controversies regarding historical monuments whose presence is now being challenged in light of today’s feelings about yesterday’s happenings. Arguments elsewhere we’ve only heard and read about jumped front and center locally with the decision to remove former Daily Sentinel publisher Walter Walker’s name from the soccer/lacrosse field at Colorado Mesa University. And with accompanying questions about the Legends of the Grand Valley statue memorializing Walker and his son Preston down on Grand Junction’s Main Street.
The flash point is Walter Walker’s brief flirtation with the Ku Klux Klan back in the early 1920s, a two-year involvement which began with his assistance in bringing the KKK to Happy Valley and ended with Walker’s successful help in driving out the Klan. Included in that history are physical assaults on both Walker and his young son by Klan members upset by his change of heart, in one instance aided by local law enforcement.
Mixed into the discussion should be whether the many positive efforts of both Walkers over the better part of a century provide balance for that one short term misstep.
Most obvious is the long history of keeping western Colorado informed via pages of The Daily Sentinel while under the tutelage of Walker family. We have air service out at the airport formerly known as Walker Field largely because of Walter Walker’s efforts. He spearheaded construction of the Avalon Theatre, still a cherished local centerpiece and events center. Arguably, the college which elected to remove Walter Walker’s name from its campus might not exist had it not been for his support for its establishment. That’s only a partial list of how our community continues to benefit from the work of Walter Walker.
History, it’s said, is written by the winners. Perhaps, as “winners,” there are ways to acknowledge the shortcomings of Walter Walker while also celebrating his good deeds. One way might be to redo the plaque that accompanies the statue to acknowledge both sides of his history with the KKK.
With or without the downtown statuary or the naming rights to the parking garage roof now also to be formerly known as Walker Field, we’ll still face one essential question.
As we collectively write our own chapter in the history of the Grand Valley, should that include erasing unpleasant parts of our own passage? Or, as Walter Walker did (and most of us have had opportunities to do), should we acknowledge, remember and learn from our mistakes? Might it not be better to create a “teachable moment” rather than a blank space in the 600 block of Main Street?
■ ■ ■
I’m no admirer of Scott Tipton. But I’ll say his opponent in the GOP 3rd District primary has provided us a refresher about the sleazy side of political advertising.
Tipton has supposedly conspired with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her “squad” in a “bailout” of Boulder via HR6467. Google it. You’ll find it’s the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, pending legislation that would provide federal funds for virus-related expenses of communities under 500,000. Yes, that’d include the People’s Republic of Boulder, as conservatives like to call that Front Range liberal bastion. Handy for the gun-totin’ would-be congresswoman, but she apparently failed to notice the proposed relief would also target EVERY SINGLE COMMUNITY in the district she’d like to represent.
Tipton’s allegedly also joined forces with favorite conservative target Nancy Pelosi to provide “amnesty” and even housing for illegal immigrants. She notes HR5038, but it probably wouldn’t fit her narrative to include its title, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Among other things, it’d cap visas, require E-Verify, provide assistance for farm worker housing and yes, support a pathway to citizenship limited to longtime undocumented workers. Ag groups support the effort, though some think visa limits are too low and wage requirements are too high. Absent her far right talking points, she might realize agriculture is an important part of the 3rd District economy.
If Lauren Boebert was running against our first president, I suppose the ads would say “George Washington. He lied once. Will he lie again?” But fail to mention his youth and that cherry tree.
Jim Spehar’s still scratching his head about Grand Junction City Council goings on. Maybe next week. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.