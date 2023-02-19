By JIM SPEHAR
So many topics. So little space.
That’s how it feels some Fridays when it comes time for my weekly editorial page pontifications. And, while sometimes the reverse is true, the space seeming endless and the ideas too few, this week feels like it’s time for some catch-up on issues probably deserving of more attention than the few paragraphs included here.
First, anyone else feel there’s got to be something else to the County Commissioners’ attempt fire Mesa County’s public health chief, Jeff Kuhr? Sure seems like more than a couple hundred dollars worth of booze and a contract extension in play. While critical of some aspects of Kuhr’s handling of COVID issues, I’ll have to agree with Dr. Phil Mohler and former Hilltop chief Sally Schaefer that his administration of an important county department has been top-notch overall.
Kudos to the Board of Health, which makes the ultimate decision, for recognizing the good Kuhr has done overwhelms misdemeanor-level bad and saying “no” to the three commissioners who appoint the board. members expecting they won’t be reappointed may be right… memories are long in politics, especially when spiced with public self-righteousness. But they’re to be congratulated for making a reasoned decision to retain Kuhr while assuring necessary corrections are made.
A few weeks ago, I wrote (again) about an oft-ignored water issue, the idea there’s a limit to our capacity of accommodate growth and that ultimate barrier is water availability. Last week provided an exclamation point with word of a decision by the Colorado Springs City Council that future annexations in that growing Front Range metropolis would come only so long as city’s capacity to provide water was at least 128% of projected needs.
That shouldn’t be a problem in Grand Junction very soon. I remember being told as a City Council member at the height of the severe drought 20 years ago that the city then had an eight-month supply of water stored in its own reservoirs in addition to river-based water rights. City residents may be better off in that regard than most. But it’s never too soon to think about a Plan B, a “no regrets” strategy, should the worm turn.
Another common-sense issue involves exposure to wildfires. Colorado is receiving $37 million from a federal pot of $500 million allocated to reducing wildfire risks in 11 western states. That’s on top of another $17.5 million in state stimulus funds allocated a couple of years ago. There’s no doubt much of those millions will be spent on fuels reduction in what my late friend and former Denver Post columnist Ed Quillen used to term “the stupid zone.” Ed’s characteristically colorful appellation applied to what foresters and others call the urban-wildland interface, where development encroaches into areas at risk for burning.
I’ll confess to buying a couple of homes in the “stupid zone” when we lived over in the Evergreen area. In my professional life, one project involved facilitating community meetings in 10 Western Slope counties after serious wildfires 20 years ago. In those meetings, after experiencing nearby burning, residents, insurance agents, public safety officials, realtors and bankers all agreed restrictions on forest subdivisions and strong safety regulations if/when they were built were desirable. That all breaks down at the elected official level where political will is lacking. It’s why much wildland firefighting centers on saving intruding and increasingly non-insurable homes and buildings, not trees and grasslands.
Finally, somehow it feels different as Grand Junction voters again consider funding a Community Recreation Center. (Full disclosure, I’m on the steering committee pushing what’ll be Referendum 1A on the city’s ballot, as I was on the previous 2019 effort.)
This time city leaders, including staff, council and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, have spearheaded significant community outreach that’s resulted in a simpler and lower-cost proposal. Groups and individuals are making the direct connection between utilities, parking and roads necessary for the center and the ability to then finally develop Matchett Park containing twice the acreage of Canyon View Park and bare ground since being acquired by the city 25 years ago, about the time Canyon View was opened.
Significantly, both the Grand Junction Economic Partnership and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce endorsed 1A this past week. Those important groups join more than a half dozen sports organizations and recreation-oriented private businesses recognizing a rising tide lifts all.
Let’s hope voting when ballots go out mid-March results in the first major addition to Grand Junction’s public recreation portfolio in a quarter century.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.