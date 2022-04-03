By KEVIN MCCARNEY First and most importantly, the local party does not set the election rules, nor does the State Republican Party. Those decisions are made by the state legislature. I am, as the local party chair, not allowed to alter those rules. You might be surprised to learn that in 2020, when the legislature altered the rules for the caucus/assembly because of COVID, I made a proposal for that year that we suspend the caucus/assembly process out of safety concerns. I was unsuccessful in that attempt. Primary influence Just this fall, the state GOP heard a debate at our fall meeting about suspending our participation in the primary. I was one of the leaders to keep the GOP in that process, in spite of the knowledge that our opponents on the left were going to use the open primary process to attempt to influence the candidates in the Republican primary. One of the reasons there are no Democrats on the local ballots this year is the attempt for them to do just what was described above. We have seen countless letters in The Daily Sentinel urging Democrats to go Unaffiliated and vote in the Republican primary instead. I have long been a proponent of having as many candidates as possible to encourage the debate necessary in our political system. I have been chastised about this for years, but I do not view it as the job of the County Chair to be the arbiter of who belongs on the ballot. That decision belongs to the voters. It is the job of the candidates to convince those voters. That process starts with the caucus, which The Mesa County Republican Party held on March 5. It took about two hours to complete the caucus. (Not really that significant amount of time). The party chose that date in order to give a maximum amount of time for candidates to campaign before the assembly. The assembly This year’s Republican Assembly was held on March 26. Out of 413 delegates possible, we had 353 voting delegates. Those delegates voted on candidates for the following offices: County Commissioner District 2, County Clerk and Recorder, County Sheriff, County Coroner, County Assessor, County Surveyor, County Treasurer and Colorado House District 55 and Colorado Senate District 7. We had three contested races, County Commissioner, County Clerk and County Sheriff. Those three races produced two contested primary races — County Clerk and County Sheriff. The voting and rules for the races are set out by Colorado State Statutes, the Colorado Republican Party Bylaws and the Mesa County Republican Bylaws. I do find it odd that The Daily Sentinel is complaining about an event they chose not to cover live. Yes, Tina Peters was there campaigning for Secretary of State. So was Representative Lauren Boebert. So were candidates for Governor, U.S. Senate and other statewide races. It seems like it might have been an event your local hometown newspaper would have wanted to cover live. They might even have learned why the voters voted the way they did in various races. The Daily Sentinel chose not to and to complain after the fact about the outcomes. The founders’ vision The caucus/assembly process is a pain in the butt for County Boards. It takes a tremendous amount of time and effort, costs a big chunk of money and always leaves unhappy feelings from losing candidates. It is also the closest thing in our political process to the way our country was formed and what the founders envisioned. Groups of people gathering with their neighbors to discuss the issues of the day and who is the best person to handle those problems. It was and is the founding basis of our republic. It would be a shame to dismiss them in order to make the political process easier. Kevin McCarney is chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party.
By MICHELLE BOISVENUE-FOX
A recent comment in The Daily Sentinel’s You Said It column asked why someone would use the library when so much information can be accessed online. We hear that question from time to time and would like to take a moment to summarize just some of what Mesa County Libraries offer to local residents, both in person and online.
As many of our 73,000 library cardholders can attest, Mesa County Libraries offer easy access to more than 200,000 books, DVDs and other items in our collection, plus over 1 million more via the Marmot and Prospector regional library networks.
We offer WiFi and public computers at all eight of our locations, in addition to small-group study rooms and community meeting rooms. We also offer GED preparation classes, an accredited diploma program through Career Online High School, story times for young children, Kids Clubs for older children and a variety of fun and engaging teen activities. The library’s 970West Studio is a public multimedia studio that can help you make your creative ideas a reality.
In 2021, more than 659,000 visitors came to Mesa County Libraries. Checkouts and renewals totaled 1.24 million. We’re proud of those numbers because they help show the library’s value to so many local residents.
Let’s look at some of what Mesa County Libraries offer online. The library provides an ever-growing catalog of ebooks and eAudiobooks available for convenient download. During the pandemic, thousands of patrons discovered the ease of checking out ebooks from home. Between 2019 and 2021, electronic checkouts increased 56% to almost 260,000. In addition, the library provides access to Hoopla, which offers a wide variety of ebooks, eAudiobooks, streaming films, and e-comics, and Kanopy, a streaming service offering films, documentaries, kids’ movies and more.
Mesa County Libraries also provide online access to a wide selection of resources for education, business, language learning, genealogy, history and even automobile and small-engine repair.
Examples include Brainfuse HelpNow, which provides e-learning assistance for students of all ages, including access to live tutors; LearningExpress, which helps students and professionals build their skills and prepare for career certification tests; Gale Business Entrepreneurship and Plan Builder, which help prospective entrepreneurs create detailed plans for starting and managing their business; Mango Languages, an easy-to-use learning resource for more than 70 languages; and Auto Repair Source, which contains service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles.
All of this — and much more — is available with only a library card.
We invite everyone to visit mesacountylibraries.org to learn more about your local library. Better yet, stop by your nearest Mesa County Libraries location (there’s probably one within 20 minutes of your home) and talk with us about your information needs. Let’s explore how we can help you learn, discover, create and connect.
Michelle Boisvenue-Fox is the library director of Mesa County Libraries.