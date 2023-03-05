By CODY DAVIS
Rural Colorado lags far behind the Front Range when it comes to broadband Internet. Congested networks and extended outages paired with high costs top the list.
While neighboring states use Interstate highways to expand broadband service, Colorado’s Department of Transportation has done the opposite. Counties and towns in western Colorado are begging, pleading, and frustrated with the results of CDOT’s closed-door approach. Last spring Gov. Jared Polis visited Grand Junction to sign an Executive Order to provide coverage to 99% of households by 2027. This January, 16 counties wrote a letter to Polis asking him to address problems with CDOT.
CDOT uses a “public-private-partnership” to craft deals with telecom companies, then trades access to State-owned lands for “contributions” to the transportation system. Unfortunately, these contributions are only made for a few years, no public solicitation or bid process is used, and details of these deals are buried neatly out of sight.
One such deal is along I-70, and the second is atop a high mountain pass in Southwest Colorado. Both involve significant contributions of assets to CDOT (over $130 million) and, in return, require access to public right-of-way. At the same time, CDOT touts flexibility, the result in an artificially inflated price for telecoms looking to build new fiber near state highways. As you might expect, CDOT is reluctant to make the contributed fiber it receives available to these rural communities desperate to have it.
During an April Transportation Commission meeting, CDOT Deputy Director of Operations Bob Fifer said, “..what we have from Glenwood Springs to the Utah border on I-70, Zayo was a big partner in that, they gave us two conduits, the orange things, 144 strands of fiber and let us into their buildings for zero state dollars. That is over a $30,000,000 asset given to us. Given to us! ..for access to the right-of-way.” No other state in the mountain west demands this level of “contribution” for 90 miles of right-of-way access.
Today Fifer refuses to allow communities to connect to CDOT’s new fiber at vaults installed for the agency near highway exits. Counties and towns have begun to install broadband connections to the highway. Each broadband project is backed by local tax dollars and grants awarded by the Department of Local Affairs.
CDOT’s stonewalling is causing broadband projects to collapse, as is the case for Palisade — a town of fewer than 3,000 people plagued with slow, unreliable broadband service has shuttered its broadband project. Palisade spent over a year planning. Their town council pledged 100% of their ARPA funds to broadband. Garfield County has put three new broadband projects on hold and is still determining if the two projects they’ve already completed can be put into service at all. In the Plateau Valley, the Town of Collbran, population 368, just signed up an installer and took delivery of 19 miles of fiber cabling to build up to I-70 near De Beque. The stonewalling by CDOT might be the death of this project, in which both Mesa County and Collbran are invested heavily.
During a February Transportation Commission Meeting, Fifer defended the troubled Arcadian deal saying, “If CDOT were to build 300-plus miles up from Denver to the New Mexico border, it would take $90-plus million and eight years if we started tomorrow.”
Arcadian Infracom is a startup based in St. Louis, Missouri. Setting a record pace, Arcadian inked a deal with CDOT in just five months. Although the agreement was enacted two years ago, the company is yet to build anything in Colorado. Interestingly, CDOT has spent millions of state and federal dollars to construct extra conduit and special vaults just for Arcadian. Due to its remote and rocky terrain, Wolf Creek is one of the most expensive fiber builds in Colorado’s history. Unfortunately, Southwest Colorado governments were not offered an opportunity to participate.
CDOT also allowed Arcadian to place commercial-use restrictions on fiber it gives to CDOT. These restrictions prohibit CDOT from leasing the fiber it receives for broadband. While CDOT has spent millions in special construction for Arcadian, the company has yet to submit engineered plans or pull a permit. Arcadian’s CEO and staff know Fifer well; they worked with him at telephone giant CenturyLink for decades.
All of this puts rural Colorado Counties in a pickle. CDOT’s fiber program is broken, and we know that because things are working better in neighboring states. However, it’s proving nearly impossible to reconcile the grassroots efforts of Colorado counties and towns with CDOT’s closed-door deals and staunch unwillingness to allow connections to fiber.
It’s time for Gov. Polis to provide clear direction and hold CDOT accountable.
Polis should direct CDOT to ensure that their staff allows these connections. CDOT has existing vaults at every highway exit; it only makes sense to give rural communities access at these points. Polis could direct CDOT to be transparent in its process and involve Colorado stakeholders. At a minimum, he should see that CDOT finalizes long-delayed fiber leases for Western and Southwest Colorado without further delay. If Fifer won’t deliver for Colorado, CDOT should assign someone who will.
Polis signed the Executive Order on Broadband here in Grand Junction, and I look forward to helping him make good on his promise to the citizens of Colorado.
Cody Davis is a Mesa County Commissioner representing District 1.