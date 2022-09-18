By JIM SPEHAR
It seems we’re in a celebratory mood around here when it comes to recreation. There’s much to celebrate based on recent Daily Sentinel headlines.
Friday, the lead story celebrated the 25th anniversary of Canyon View Park, the 110-acre gem at 24 and G Roads that provides multiple outdoor activities while boosting the local economy via tournaments and competitions on its fields. Late in the story, final graphs noted a renewed effort to build a community recreation center on similarly-sized Matchett Park, land also acquired by the city a quarter century ago, but still mostly bare ground.
A day earlier, another story detailed a study showing Mesa County’s outdoor recreation activities are a significant and growing factor in our healthy local economy. One indicator decipherable in a complicated Page 1 word and numbers salad showed nearly 10,000 direct and indirect jobs tied to outdoor recreation providing nearly $295 million in labor income.
Another piece last week outlined the latest plans by the Bureau of Land Management to staff its Western Headquarters in Grand Junction. A far cry from hundreds of jobs boosters anticipated when Grand Junction was proposed as national headquarters for the agency. But 56 higher level federal jobs centered around areas important to our region and the entire West are nothing to sneeze at.
Midweek there was a story about efforts to preserve what Colorado Parks and Wildlife identifies as the most important deer and elk migration corridor in northwest Colorado. That corridor is used twice annually by up to 10,000 elk that make up part of the state’s largest migratory elk and deer herds. Located northwest of Meeker toward the center of an area where migration corridors, as well as birthing grounds and winter ranges have been fragmented by development, most significantly by natural gas exploration and production that created a spaghetti bowl of roads, pipeline corridors and pads.
We read former Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park superintendent Bruce Noble’s op-ed regarding wolf reintroduction the same week the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission told us it was dusting off an old study regarding reintroduction of wolverines. I don’t know what sound a wolverine makes but wonder if it’ll be as loud as the howls from our already present wolves in northwest Colorado, but also from opponents and proponents as CPW works through planning for voter-mandated wolf reintroductions next year.
Other stories here and elsewhere, past and present, bring complications to the outdoor recreation picture.
Up in Vail, conflicts over needed affordable housing and wildlife are in focus as town officials battle Vail Associates over proposed development in an area now home to wild sheep rather than ski area workers. Xcel revealed plans for pumped storage hydropower in geologically-unique Unaweep Canyon, an area favored by climbers and others enamored of its scenic beauty and historic ranches. It will likely find winning approval is a heavier lift than what’s necessary to pump water uphill and then back downhill to generate electricity.
In Aspen, Moab and now Crested Butte, dreams sometimes become nightmares as recreation morphs into “wreckreation” when outdoor activities overwhelm capacities for true enjoyment. In Washington, the CORE Act once again is held hostage by those who view preservation of any part of our great outdoors as a roadblock to wringing every last dollar out of our public lands.
Two things worry me.
One is our tendency to rely on dollar signs rather than intrinsic values to justify efforts to balance outdoor recreation and public lands preservation with other pressures. “Nothing dollarable is ever safe, however guarded,” conservationist John Muir warned about 100 years ago.
Then there’s something called “the social license to operate” that relies on public acceptance of individual efforts. Whether its Vail Associates, Xcel or natural gas producers, whether it concerns elk and deer, wolves and wolverines, mountain sheep or workers needing housing or preservation or even building a Palisade Plunge without adequate thought to emergency services. All rely on public acceptance, which can turn on a dime when plans and projects go just a little too far, when dollar signs aren’t enough to overcome other values.
The trick lies in finding the balance.
“The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased and not impaired in value. Conservation means development as much as it does protection.” — Teddy Roosevelt
This may be one of the times Jim Spehar’s scattered mind tries to connect too many dots. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.