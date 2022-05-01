By GROVER NORQUIST
Whether it’s high taxes, wasteful spending, byzantine bureaucracies or corruption at the IRS, most Americans can find themselves burdened and their potential limited by the state. For millions of Americans, and tens of thousands of Coloradans, the problems with the criminal justice system are also holding them back.
They’re facing the same record-high inflation and surging gas prices as the rest of us, but they have the additional burden of a criminal record. Studies have found that a criminal record makes them 50% less likely to receive a call back from a prospective employer than similarly qualified applicants. Their lifetime earnings can be 40% lower than their peers. And they are more likely to be excluded from housing, education and thousands of offers and opportunities we take for granted.
Many of these records are years-old, for low-level, non-violent offenses. They’ve served their time and are turning their lives around, but their economic prospects are still limited by a criminal record.
The impact isn’t just felt by individuals. Struggles with employment, housing and education can take a toll on their children, their communities and the economy. When people aren’t able to reach their full potential in their community, with their family and in their career, we are all held back.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have gotten behind a commonsense plan to get government out of the way, and clear these obstacles to employment and independence. Clean Slate, Senate Bill 22-099, gives Coloradans who have made mistakes, served their time and turned their lives around a real second chance.
Keeping people safe and getting active criminals off the streets is of the highest priority for government and conservatives. That can go hand in hand with offering those who have served their time, and proved they can stay on the straight-and-narrow, an opportunity to earn a second chance.
Under Clean Slate, the record-sealing opportunity would not apply to serious offenses or crimes of violence. To be eligible, people must have served their time and remained crime-free for a certain number of years: 10 years for low-level felonies (which prosecutors have the ability to object to in individual cases), and seven for eligible misdemeanors. Research shows that people with criminal records who have stayed crime-free for four to seven years are no more likely to commit a crime than any of the rest of us. Accountability remains, law enforcement would retain access to records of past offenses on the off-chance someone does reoffend.
An earned fresh start keeps us all safer and more prosperous: good employment is the single best way to prevent recidivism and a strong workforce helps all Coloradans.
There is already an administrative record-sealing process for these offenses, but it’s complicated, time-consuming and expensive. Many people struggle to navigate the bureaucracy without a lawyer, which means the people who need the most help are often the least likely to get it. Even those with a lawyer face challenges in getting their records expunged.
This legislation opens up much-needed pathways to expungement and makes sure that every qualified person gets a fair chance, regardless of where they’re from, who they know and whether they can pay an attorney to fight through the government morass.
Colorado isn’t implementing this first or alone. Automatic record-sealing has already been adopted in Utah, Pennsylvania and Michigan, with great results. Before Michigan adopted Clean Slate, only 5% of people who were eligible to have their records sealed actually got their second chance. The other 95% either didn’t know about it, thought it wouldn’t apply to them or couldn’t get through the convoluted legal process. Now tens of thousands of people in Michigan are able to find jobs, get stable housing, provide for their families and contribute to their communities.
Coloradans deserve the same chance, free from complicated bureaucracies and the stigma of a lifelong record. Senate Bill 22-99 already passed the Colorado Senate with a resounding 33-1 vote. It’s time for the Colorado House to do the same.
Grover Norquist is the president of Americans for Tax Reform.