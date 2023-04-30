That change comes tomorrow as three new voices are sworn in as Grand Junction City Council members, joining re-elected Anna Stout, Abe Herman, Randall Reitz and Dennis Simpson as city decision-makers.
It might portend some shifts in direction, assuming sentiments expressed in individual campaigns. It could be business as usual, though that’s unlikely. It will certainly necessitate adjustments as new and continuing council members spend time assimilating new ideas and, with any luck at all, attempt to create a cohesive whole out of seven different parts.
What’s true is that for 80% of council decisions any seven people picked at random off Main Street would likely reach the same conclusions as Anna, Abe, Randall, Dennis, Jason Nguyen, Scott Beilfuss and Cody Kennedy. That’s why most items on council agendas end with unanimous agreement. They’re management issues with obvious answers that are matters of math or science. It’s the other 20%, involving policy and leadership, where different philosophies and priorities can complicate things.
Years ago, midway through my second term on the City Council, I offered some written advice to newly elected local officials in a piece for the Colorado Municipal League newsletter that ultimately gained broader circulation. I’ll paraphrase some excerpts.
■ Keep in mind your decisions impact every single resident, not just those attending a public hearing, who dress the best or who speak loudest, longest or last. We’re never governed perfectly but are always governed best with input from diverse constituents to make certain each decision is what’s best for the entire community.
■ Be prepared to disappoint some friends and supporters when the best interests of the community are different from what they’d have you do. Or to explain why the interests of only a few should take precedence.
■ Avoid grandstanding. It’s always apparent and only serves to irritate those who elected you and those with whom you share responsibilities. There’s a fine line between passion and obsession. Find it.
■ Pick your battles. As a longtime supporter and friend used to advise me, sometimes successfully, “not every battle is the war.” Take an occasional deep breath and decide whether the issue at hand is a hill to die on.
■ Don’t be afraid to admit a mistake or change your mind. If circumstances and knowledge didn’t evolve, we’d still be peering over the edge of a supposedly flat earth. Or drinking warm beer and eating bad pub food.
■ Explain your votes. You owe your constituents more than a “yes” or “no.” Explaining the thinking behind your decisions is a chance to educate and create expectations.
■ The best decisions come from the head and the heart. Don’t be afraid to trust your feelings and intuition.
■ Only amateurs carry a grudge. People on the opposite side of an issue may become your strongest allies on another and you need to keep those doors open. You may eventually need to cross the bridge you’re tempted to burn.
■ Step back occasionally from the challenges and recognize all the good things about your community. It’s easy to get bogged down in problem-solving but solutions come easier with a positive outlook.
■ “Don’t become one of them.” That advice, received in my very first local campaign, warned against becoming an insider. Keep some distance and the perspective that you were elected by outsiders to represent them in the inner circle.
Let me add some additional observations, based upon experience, to those recommendations.
The hardest part of any decision-making process is maintaining a long-term perspective. What gets any matter off your plate short term may or may not be what’s best for the community over time.
Dream big. The Riverside Parkway, Las Colonias, a new Grand Junction High School and now a community recreation center required leadership and inspiration to go beyond the usual. But remember that scale, pace, timing and transparency are always necessary considerations.
Be a visionary leader. Engage your constituents in determining what the community should look like 20 or 30 years from now. It’s been nearly a quarter century since we’ve done that for Grand Junction. A strategic plan is not a vision but instead an implementation document for a desired future.
“The art of governing consists simply of being honest, exercising common sense, following principle, and doing what is right and just.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Jim Spehar admits to mixed success taking his own advice during 12 years in local elected offices and in leadership positions at Colorado Counties Inc. and the Colorado Municipal League. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.