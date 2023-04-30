That change comes tomorrow as three new voices are sworn in as Grand Junction City Council members, joining re-elected Anna Stout, Abe Herman, Randall Reitz and Dennis Simpson as city decision-makers.

It might portend some shifts in direction, assuming sentiments expressed in individual campaigns. It could be business as usual, though that’s unlikely. It will certainly necessitate adjustments as new and continuing council members spend time assimilating new ideas and, with any luck at all, attempt to create a cohesive whole out of seven different parts.

