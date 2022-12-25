By BRUCE NOBLE

This question hasn’t come up often, but I’m occasionally asked about how a person can donate money to support national parks. The question tends to come from people who have reached the last month of the year and are in the enviable position of having some disposable income that can be contributed to a tax-deductible cause. In the spirit of the recently passed “Giving Tuesday,” I will offer a few ideas about how you can help the national parks above and beyond paying your taxes and paying park entrance fees.