This question hasn’t come up often, but I’m occasionally asked about how a person can donate money to support national parks. The question tends to come from people who have reached the last month of the year and are in the enviable position of having some disposable income that can be contributed to a tax-deductible cause. In the spirit of the recently passed “Giving Tuesday,” I will offer a few ideas about how you can help the national parks above and beyond paying your taxes and paying park entrance fees.
A story like this one necessarily begins with the National Park Foundation, the entity chartered by Congress as the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. They support the national parks in innumerable ways — such as providing grant funds for special projects, funding youth programs, protecting wilderness areas and historic sites, and on and on. All donations to the National Park Foundation are fully tax-deductible and they have a sterling reputation as an accredited recipient of donated funds. For more information, see www.nationalparks.org.
Another erstwhile partner of the National Park Service is the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). According to an historical overview on the organization’s website, NPCA was formed in 1919 “with a mission to educate the American public about the nation’s parks and to inspire them to experience and protect them.” Today NPCA maintains a nationwide organization, including staff right here in Colorado, and advocates for the protection of our national parks. To find out how to donate, go to www.npca.org.
Another organization worthy of support is the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks. The Coalition works to protect the national parks and to ensure their survival for the enjoyment of future generations. This organization is primarily made up of current and former National Park Service employees and volunteers, but they also welcome supporters who have never worked or volunteered for the National Park Service. Members receive biweekly reports, monthly briefs and newsletters, and the opportunity to see the national parks through the eyes of those who have experience managing them. To join or donate, see protectnps.org. (Disclosure: I belong to this organization.)
Perhaps you’d like to keep your donations a little closer to home. If so, there’s no better way to do that than to join the Colorado National Monument Association. This association, along with similar entities in almost all national parks, serves as a nonprofit educational partner of Colorado National Monument. These “cooperating associations,” as they are often called, typically operate book stores in national park areas such as the one in the Colorado National Monument Visitor Center. Their “profits” are donated to the monument to support educational programming offered to park visitors. Your membership will provide you with a discount on purchases, which means that everything you buy in the Colorado National Monument bookstore supports education programs offered at the monument. As an added benefit, there is reciprocity between national park cooperating associations so that your Colorado National Monument Association membership will also earn you discounts in other national park bookstores across the country. To join the Colorado National Monument Association, see coloradonma.org. (Note: I also belong to this association.)
Casting a wider net, there are a variety of other partners that assist national parks in numerous ways. Staying with the local focus for a moment, the Colorado West Land Trust (cowestlandtrust.org) is another organization worthy of your support. They have the capacity to assist the monument and other public land agencies with purchasing key pieces of land that can be transferred to government ownership and also by placing conservation easements on parcels adjoining public lands that are in need of greater protection. The Colorado West Land Trust is not alone in this line of work with other organizations like The Trust for Public Land (www.tpl.org), The Conservation Fund (www.conservationfund.org), and many more doing similar work and in need of support.
In summary, your park entrance fees and your federal tax dollars do indeed support a park’s operating costs. However, the ability of national parks to accomplish the complete scope of their mission is always going to outstrip the tax dollars and the entrance fees they receive. The history of philanthropic support for national parks dates back to the very beginning of the National Park Service in 1916 and if you are one of the lucky ones who has some discretionary income at the end of the year, please consider contributing to some of these worthy organizations with your charitable giving. All of the organizations mentioned herein are important partners of the National Park Service that would benefit greatly from your assistance.
Bruce Noble retired after serving a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.