The Grand Junction City Council has referred a ballot measure to city voters asking them to approve “de-Brucing” of city revenues. “De-Brucing” is a nickname for allowing a governmental taxing entity to retain revenues that exceed the amount it is permitted to collect and retain under the TABOR Amendment to the Colorado Constitution. Here are the reasons we recommend approval of this measure.
How does TABOR limit revenues?
TABOR limits the revenues that Grand Junction may collect to an annually determined amount, also known as the annual revenue cap. The “maximum annual percentage change” in the annual revenue cap is based upon the change in the Denver-Boulder consumer price index and the local growth in real property values. Each year, the city calculates the revenue cap and may only keep that amount, even though revenues are greater. TABOR provides that the amounts collected that exceed the revenue cap, sometimes referred to as the “TABOR excess funds,” must be refunded to the taxpayers.
Where are we now?
Through three ballot initiatives, voters authorized the city to keep and use the TABOR excess funds for transportation needs — construction of Riverside Parkway, resurfacing aging pavement in existing roads and, most recently, to fund improvements to a list of streets and roads for increased capacity and connectivity. These voter-approved initiatives together allow the city to retain the TABOR excess funds for these transportation projects for the next 15 years.
Why are we asking to de-Bruce now?
The way TABOR calculates its revenue cap creates a problem if revenues fall in one or more years. Basically, when there is an economic downturn and revenues fall, the TABOR revenue cap also falls. Even when the economy recovers and revenues rebound, the revenue cap continues to reduce the amount the city can keep, sometimes referred to as the “ratchet-down effect.” This lowering of revenues affects the amount the city has available to provide essential services.
With the pandemic and consequent economic downturn, we expect that the city’s revenues will fall, and that the revenue cap will be lowered. The unique and unintended consequence of this ratchet-down is that the city will have less to spend on services and more (because of the voter-approved ballot initiatives) to spend on transportation projects. However, the city has a funding program in place that provides for completion of the transportation projects and will not require additional funds. In other words, it is very possible that, in the future, the city will collect and keep TABOR excess funds that exceed the requirements to fund transportation projects but, without approval of measure 2A, cannot use those funds for essential services.
What have other Colorado cities done?
More than 90% of Colorado cities have received approval from their voters to retain and spend revenues beyond TABOR’s revenue cap. Grand Junction is in a small minority of cities that have not de-Bruced.
Are we doing away with TABOR?
The other elements of TABOR will remain in place in Grand Junction. An increase in taxes or borrowing money must be approved by voters. There are no new taxes created by this ballot initiative.
Who supports this ballot measure?
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Grand Junction Firefighters Local 2808 and Grand Junction Fraternal Order of Police Local 68 have urged you to vote yes on Ballot Measure 2A.The editorial board of The Daily Sentinel recommended a “yes” vote in its editorial on Oct. 7.
Grand Junction City Council recommends a Yes vote on Measure 2A
As your City Council, we ask you to vote “yes” on the ballot measure. Your vote “yes” will:
■ Allow the city to use TABOR excess funds to meet the important needs of our growing community, including providing essential services of police, fire, and parks.
■ Allow the transportation projects already approved to be completed and paid for.
■ Retain TABOR’s requirements for voter approval of any new taxes or borrowings.
■ Not authorize any new taxes or borrowing.
— Grand Junction City Council