By GREG HAITZ

I recently attended a meeting between the city of Grand Junction staff, City Council, Western Colorado Contractors Association and the Grand Junction area Chamber of Commerce. This meeting took place at the fire station downtown. While the meeting was publicly noticed within 24 hours, most people I talked to did not know the meeting was taking place. The discussion was spurred on by the recent purchase by city management of a $500,000 Gomaco Commander paving machine to pave a stretch of concrete trail along the riverfront. Some concerns had been raised back in September when the city made the purchase, and the construction contractor community requested to meet with City Council after several conversations with city staff. According to what I gleaned from the meeting, the Western Colorado Contractors Association (WCCA) wanted some clarification around the process for city privatization of services, including professional construction services.

Tags

Recommended for you