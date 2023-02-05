I recently attended a meeting between the city of Grand Junction staff, City Council, Western Colorado Contractors Association and the Grand Junction area Chamber of Commerce. This meeting took place at the fire station downtown. While the meeting was publicly noticed within 24 hours, most people I talked to did not know the meeting was taking place. The discussion was spurred on by the recent purchase by city management of a $500,000 Gomaco Commander paving machine to pave a stretch of concrete trail along the riverfront. Some concerns had been raised back in September when the city made the purchase, and the construction contractor community requested to meet with City Council after several conversations with city staff. According to what I gleaned from the meeting, the Western Colorado Contractors Association (WCCA) wanted some clarification around the process for city privatization of services, including professional construction services.
There was also a request by the WCCA for an accurate comparison of cost/requirements for professional service by private businesses versus self-performance by the city. They also reviewed sections 18.1 and 18.2 of the City Privatization and Competitive Policy, which needs some revising and clarification. While city staff argued that the cost comparison between them and the private sector was equivalent, the WCCA made a compelling argument that there were many costs that the city needed to factor in. The Chamber voiced concerns about this practice of the city, potentially competing with local businesses for these jobs. The question was whether this was an indicator of a more significant issue. The Chamber also voiced concern about the city of Grand Junction maintaining a healthy relationship with local industry. The Chamber ended with a big “ask.” They requested that the council put together a task force “to explore the current policies and processes for evaluating self-performed projects along with how the bid process can be adjusted to be more assessable and successful within our local business community.”
Some recommended areas of discussion were:
■ Clarify policies and procedures with the city surrounding purchasing, self-performing work, and budget line item definitions.
■ Define threshold and parameters around self-performed work.
■ Strengthen the bid process to be more accessible for local industry.
■ Ensure accountability and consistency in the future.
Some on City Council, Dennis Simpson in particular, were skeptical about the efficacy of a task force, while others felt it was the best path forward.
I also share concerns about the city of Grand Junction staying in its lane rather than competing with the private sector. Not everything the city does needs to be contracted out to local businesses; however, paving riverfront trails certainly seemed outside their wheelhouse. Especially considering that this job required the city to purchase a $500,000 piece of equipment and bring in a trainer to show city staff how to use it. Some contractors in the area do this for a living and could’ve done it more efficiently and to better quality. I encourage City Council to seriously consider the relationship between the city and the private sector. A task force would be a good idea to take a deeper dive into policies surrounding the handling of these types of projects in the future.
Greg Haitz is a candidate for Grand Junction City Council.