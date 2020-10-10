The city of Grand Junction has asked city voters on several occasions to keep money collected above the TABOR cap to be used on variety of transportation needs including the Riverside Parkway, to resurface existing roadways and most recently in 2019 to fund a list of needed projects that improve and build local capacity on streets and roads. So, as of now, all funds collected by the city above the TABOR (Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights) cap for the next 15 years are earmarked for transportation improvements and retiring the debt associated with those projects.
The 2020 pandemic has created a new wrinkle in how the city manages its funds and the temporary time-out from having to refund money to taxpayers that was approved just 18 short months ago. City sales tax revenues have declined due to COVID-19 and the economic hardship imposed on residents and businesses. Due to formulas embedded in TABOR, the city of Grand Junction is falling victim to what is known as the ratchet-down effect. What this means is that if revenues fall in a particular year (as they most certainly will in 2020) the base amount upon which the TABOR calculation for what the city of Grand Junction is allowed to retain in tax revenue also falls. The end result could be a lower general fund budget overall next year for needed city services like parks, planning, continued COVID response and public safety.
Without raising taxes, Ballot Measure 2A allows the city to collect and retain revenue received over the TABOR revenue cap, and provides the city with the flexibility to spend that money on essential services such as fire, police and parks, that may otherwise see cuts due to the ratchet-down effect.
Here is how it will affect residents and voters;
A yes vote means:
■ There will be NO increase in taxes
■ The city will have the flexibility to put dollars where they are most needed to meet the needs of our growing community in the future.
■ The transportation projects approved in 2019 will still happen as bonds for those projects have already been issued and will need to paid.
■ Residents will still vote on any future tax increases.
A no vote means:
■ The city will have to make cuts in operations in order to stay under the new TABOR cap set by declining revenues in 2020 for city services outside of transportation projects.
■ There will be less funding available to keep streets safe and maintain our parks and open spaces.
■ City leaders will have less flexibility to meet the ongoing challenges associated with responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Grand Junction Firefighters Local 2808 and Grand Junction Fraternal Order of Police Local 68 urge you to vote yes on Ballot Measure 2A which allows us to meet the needs of growing city in a responsible way.
This opinion piece was submitted by Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce; Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership; Clark Thompson, president of Grand Junction Firefighters Local 2808; and Stan Ancell, president of Grand Junction Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 68.