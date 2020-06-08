By GENE GOFFIN
Americans want change. We have voted for change in three consecutive presidential administrations. But, what kind of change? What did we get? Are we done?
America has been raucous for centuries. Periodic desire for change spills into the streets. Tension builds like the San Andreas fault and breaks free all at once. Democracy is not the quiet way to run a country. There have been two eras of extreme wealth, economically squeezed lower and middle classes, and frequent financial panics. The first at the turn of the last century was marked by great change including popular election of senators, women getting the vote, and a progressive income tax. The second era is now. Once again, income inequality is part of protests.
Big changes happen about every 50 years. It takes that long for the American pressure cooker to blow. First, we fight each other. Eventually consensus erupts. That’s when constitutional amendments are adopted as the country pulls together. That means a supermajority agrees, a place we are not to yet, but maybe closer. Now we concentrate on grievances and speed on the turns.
Having taught Latin American history — often a messy tale of civil wars, tinpot dictators and political chaos — I know how badly these things can go. You can’t predict just what or when awful things will happen or how far it goes. When conditions ripen, a single event can trigger real changes. Revolution and change are interesting to teach, not so good to live in. I know things are going very badly when police are dressed like combat troops, police hassle or arrest journalists, and peaceful demonstrators are gassed for a photo op. Violence by police or army begats violence. Those resisting change inevitably call for order and repression, seek military support, deploy the army to occupy cities, demonize those who disagree, subvert the legal system and wrap themselves in the flag and religion. They inevitably spawn opportunistic extremists on every side. The president’s hero, Andrew Jackson, opened the White House instead of surrounding it with troops.
Forty-two million blacks cannot be repressed forever. They are not the only large group wanting change. Millennials just received their second devastating career and economic slam. The middle class is shrinking along with its share of national income. Hispanics, many of whom in the southwest have been here longer than the United States, are insulted and suffer discrimination. Civil disorder and governing chaos threaten the vulnerable — another way to say seniors. Everything from masks to religion is fuel. Tribalism and democracy are contradictory.
Add in a life-threatening disease, a disease that may spread faster during civil upheaval. The federal government has largely abdicated its responsibility to coordinate and advance disease mitigation and control. States are without adequate resources. So, to some extent, we are on our own.
But this is not a banana republic. We have a history of expanding both democracy and universal economic opportunity — worthy goals not completely realized. Americans have gone to the brink before, a dangerous game of chance. The Civil War was a time we blew it badly. This is now a multicultural society and we have to live it. The present situation cannot last. To some extent police have been used to keep minorities “in their place.” Protesters have responded admirably, having purged left and right extremists, continuing peacefully despite provocations. I am encouraged by whites protesting among blacks in Grand Junction with City Police Chief Doug Shoemaker engaged.
Seniors have reputations for opposing change and having wisdom. Neither is entirely true and can be contradictory, nonetheless we must do our best. Our safety net — Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — is endangered by lack of change and government chaos. As inherently vulnerable citizens, we have much to lose. Many of us were of the New Deal era or its happy beneficiaries. Seniors can help resurrect that era’s optimism, eagerness for change, and national consensus.
Change is relentless. Major change happens only occasionally — but the energy seems different now. Hopefully seniors have the wisdom to guide. We are not too good at marching for miles or for even going to peaceful demonstrations. Write letters, contact politicians, ask your friends what they think and are willing to do. First, however, we must open our hearts to those who are different, accept them, and help move the country to another, better place.
Gene Goffin is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.