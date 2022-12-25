By KATIE WALLACE and NEIL RUSSELL
It’s the holidays, which means Coloradans across our state are gathering in celebration. As executives of a Colorado craft brewery and food-service distribution company, we’re honored that food delivered by Sysco and beer brewed by New Belgium will grace many of their tables.
Often left out of holiday dinner conversation is the route our favorite foods and drinks take to get there. In the spirit of gratitude, we want to recognize Colorado’s commercial vehicles and the professionals who drive them. These trucks and vans play a critical role in our economy, from transporting consumer goods and building materials, to maintaining our city roads and power infrastructure. Simply put, they enable our lives.
That’s why it’s a timely gift to see Colorado rolling out measures that will allow commercial vehicles to deliver even more value for our communities by reducing pollution and fueling the clean energy economy. The state has proposed a pair of rules — called the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) and Heavy-Duty Low NOx Omnibus (HDO) — that would require truck manufacturers to boost sales of zero-emission trucks in our state and reduce air pollution from new combustion-engine trucks, respectively. As business leaders and citizens interested in economic growth, climate solutions, and competitiveness for our state, we’re all in.
Here’s why:
ACT and HDO will result in cleaner air and lower emissions. Commercial trucks comprise less than 10% of vehicles on Colorado’s roads, but they contribute an outsized percentage of carbon emissions, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter, especially along the I-25 and I-70 corridors. ACT and HDO would reduce these forms of pollution and contribute to the improved health of our community. They would also reduce noise pollution and help keep our rivers, trails and mountain communities pristine — thus driving Colorado’s vital tourism and recreation economy.
ACT and HDO are good for Colorado businesses. These days, a strong climate plan is a critical ingredient for business success — necessary for the long-term sustainability of the jobs our companies support and our broader economy. That’s why we’ve taken bold action. Sysco has committed to electrify 35% of our U.S. tractor fleet, or nearly 2,500 trucks, by 2030, a move that will reduce our direct emissions and improve our drivers’ experience. And New Belgium has set aggressive, science-based goals for emissions reduction, while making our flagship Fat Tire the first certified carbon neutral beer.
For small- and mid-size companies like New Belgium that don’t own our fleets, we lack the power to drive down transportation emissions directly. ACT and HDO will create market signals and certainty across the sector that individual businesses — or even industries — cannot create on their own. All while reducing air pollution significantly.
ACT and HDO support fleet owners. These measures are just one tactic within Colorado’s comprehensive plan — known as the Clean Truck Strategy — to accelerate the transition to cleaner fleets and provide a voluntary path forward for fleet operators, not a set of mandates. The Strategy also offers programs and funding, including more than $750 million to support charging infrastructure and electric vehicle fleet adoption, which can be paired with new federal incentives covering 30% of the cost of electric trucks to reduce fleet owner costs significantly.
ACT and HDO keep Colorado’s economy competitive. Six states have already adopted ACT, with several others considering it. These states will be at the front of the line to access new truck models when they become available. The sooner we join, the higher Colorado will be in this pecking order. Moving quickly also will help Colorado maintain its status as a leader in transportation research and development, startups, and manufacturing.
ACT and HDO need your support. In the coming months, Colorado businesses and citizens will have the opportunity to share support and feedback on ACT and HDO before they are final. We encourage fellow businesses to join us in supporting their adoption. The transition to clean transportation presents an exciting opportunity for growth across Colorado and even greater leadership in the economy of tomorrow. We are ready to work with our state leaders to invest in Colorado’s clean transportation future.
Katie Wallace is Chief ESG Officer at New Belgium Brewing. Neil Russell is SVP of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer at Sysco.