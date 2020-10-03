By KEN SCISSORS and JIM MARSHALL
What is the common thread that runs through the following phenomena?
■ The Grand Valley is emerging from the COVID-19 economic crisis and hopes to seize on the attractiveness of its safer and more appealing lifestyle to attract new, diverse businesses to relocate here.
■ A variety of businesses such as outdoor rec, advanced manufacturing, and graphic information systems that favor sustainable facilities and lifestyle are recognized by GJEP as “expanding industries” favored for location in the Grand Valley.
■ Developers are coming to the Grand Valley to build large state-of-the-art and state-of-the-science affordable and mixed-use properties that will utilize clean energy, energy efficient products, and sustainably sourced materials, employing hundreds of local workers.
■ Tragic record-breaking heat, drought, and fires threaten our lifestyle, health, and economy. The evidence for a rapidly changing climate catalyzed by excessive greenhouse gas emissions is overwhelming. We know that locally we can’t fix this global calamity, but we can strive to do our part by becoming more resilient and less contributory.
■ Sustainability is consistently a high priority for future growth in the valley in public surveys conducted for the current Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan revision.
■ State and national statistics show that clean energy and energy efficiency technicians and professionals are among the fastest growing job markets, with excellent long-term prospects.
■ With backing in the Legislature, Colorado’s governor and a major power utility have declared a clean energy transition in the coming decades, which will produce thousands of new jobs and business opportunities throughout the state.
The common thread is the Cleantech industry in the Grand Valley which provides the products and services that support these major shifts towards sustainable living which leave our air, water, and soil healthier while spurring job growth and economic stability — which allows us to enjoy our incomparable healthy outdoor lifestyle far into the future.
Cleantech is defined on Wikipedia as “any process, product, or service that reduces negative environmental impacts through significant energy efficiency improvements, the sustainable use of resources, or environmental protection activities.” Energy efficiency is the largest component, followed by renewable energy, with smaller contributions from grid and storage, clean vehicles, and clean fuels.
The Cleantech industry has been growing at an accelerated rate for over a decade. From a few hundred thousand workers nationwide in 2008 to nearly 3.4 million in 2019, it has played a significant role in economic recovery from the last economic crisis. From 2017 to early 2020, Cleantech jobs were on a growth tear at eight times the overall nationwide employment growth rate and five times faster than fossil fuel jobs in Colorado. Then came the next economic crisis triggered by COVID-19, and since then, Cleantech jobs have suffered a 9% decline similar to other industries. By all indications, Cleantech jobs will rebound to again contribute stronger than ever to an economic recovery as we climb out of the COVID-19 crisis, as Colorado’s commitment to energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation will drive demand for Cleantech products and services long into the future.
The Grand Valley is ideally situated to expand its already significant Cleantech job market. We have the education and job training capabilities, the sunshine, the commitment to sustainability, the strong economic development community, and the need to diversify and stabilize our economy. Many of the jobs require little additional training to what many skilled workers such as electricians, plumbers, energy workers, and others already have, and that our job trainers already know how to train. Cleantech businesses make possible the kind of sustainable, managed-growth community that the Grand Valley is heading toward. Promoting the growth of this promising industry at all levels will help us continue forward as one of the best places to live, work, and play.
Ken Scissors and Jim Marshall are co-chairs of the Grand Junction Cleantech Business Coalition.