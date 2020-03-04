Few things give us more pause than an elected official who can’t get out of her own way.
Having endured criticism for 1.) Mangling any sense of personal accountability over the 574 ballots that went uncollected from last November’s election, and 2.) Struggling with staffing her office, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters managed to dig herself further into a hole Tuesday by suggesting that the volunteers upon whom she depends to make Election Day run smoothly are a “human error” factor.
“You can train everybody, tell them what to do, you can have their supervisor tell them what to do, you could have the election manager tell them what to do,” she said. “Some of these people are retired people, they’re people we get from the caucuses.”
Ouch. Perhaps this is the “honesty” and “transparency” for which Peters was given a vote of confidence by local Republican Party officials. She hasn’t been shy about giving an honest opinion that election workers and volunteers can be obstacles to a job done right.
Really? Every county clerk who preceded Peters managed to do just fine with their staffs and cohorts of volunteers.
Applause to the volunteers who spend long hours collecting and processing ballots on Election Day. May they look past the tone-deaf insults and continue to provide an indispensable community service in making sure every Mesa County vote counts.
■ ■ ■
Another cause for pause is burn season when we haven’t had a particularly wet winter.
Agricultural operators are allowed to burn their fields, but they still have to do it safely.
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an out-of-control agricultural burn in the 900 block of 24 Road on Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor reported wind pushed the fire from a field into a nearby grove of pine trees.
The fire spread quickly and burned an outdoor shed before coming within 100 feet of a home.
A water tender from the Lower Valley Fire Protection District was requested due to a lack of access to fire hydrants in the area. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident for possible criminal charges, including arson charges for the responsible party. A reminder from GJFD and the MCSO: It is your responsibility to maintain control of your fire during open burn season. If a controlled burn gets out of control, you are liable for any damage caused.
■ ■ ■
Applause to local authorities for undertaking a philosophical shift in their handling of domestic-violence cases with an eye on breaking what is all too often a repetitive cycle of abuse.
Alex Zorn’s story in Saturday’s paper chronicled how local law enforcement officers and the District Attorney’s office are doing more to help victims leave abusive relationships.
It’s a multi-faceted approach, involving a new grant-funded victim specialist working with the DA’s office on high-risk cases, including those in which strangulation is involved.
Strangulation is a major red flag that a victim’s life could be in danger. State lawmakers made strangulation a possible first- or second-degree assault charge — both felonies — in 2016. Since then, the DA’s office has worked with officers to add a section for strangulation on domestic violence investigation forms, heightening awareness for investigators, Victims Services and prosecutors that the victim is especially vulnerable.
■ ■ ■
With a 51-39 home victory over No. 21 Doherty on Tuesday, the fifth-seeded Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team secured a spot in the Great 8 of the Class 5A state tournament for the second time in three years.
Two more wins would get the Wildcats into the championship game — a task much tougher now that FMHS has played its final home game.
Whatever happens from here, it’s been a great season for coach Michael Wells and his players. They take on fourth-seeded Grandview on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.