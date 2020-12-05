By SUSAN HESS and MARK REYNOLDS
In the home stretch of the 2020 campaign, presidential candidate Joe Biden leaned hard into the issue of climate change, giving a televised climate speech and running climate-focused ads in swing states. His campaign bet that this issue, once considered politically risky, would now be a winner.
That bet paid off. The votes have been tallied, and candidate Biden is now president-elect Biden. But, as is often the case, his party doesn’t have unified control across the whole federal government. President Biden will govern alongside a Democratic House, a conservative Supreme Court, and a Senate that could either have a slim Republican or Democratic majority. That makes “working together” the order of the day.
Encouragingly, Biden understands that people of any party can and do care about climate change. In a speech this fall, he said, “Hurricanes don’t swerve to avoid red states or blue states. Wildfires don’t skip towns that voted a certain way. The impacts of climate change don’t pick and choose. It’s not a partisan phenomenon, and our response should be the same.”
Current and former conservative leaders alike are expressing similar opinions. In October 2020, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, participated in a climate policy webinar with her climate-hawk colleague, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. She noted that bipartisanship gives a policy longevity, so she said, “Let’s work in a way that is going to get the support that you need from both Republicans and Democrats.”
A bipartisan, market-based, revenue-neutral and non-regulatory climate strategy already exists. In 2017, the Climate Leadership Council proposed a carbon fee and dividend plan, co-authored by former advisers to Republican administrations including former secretaries of state James A. Baker III and George P. Shultz. The council comprises a broad coalition of corporations including ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Ford and GM and also environmental advocacy groups such as Conservation International and the World Resources Institute. Over 3,500 U.S. economists, including four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, endorse the council’s plan.
These notable voices are responding to an incredible swell of public demand for climate action. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, the number of Americans who are “alarmed” about climate change has more than doubled in recent years, from 11 percent of Americans in 2015 to 26 percent in 2020. All told, 54 percent of Americans are either “alarmed” or “concerned” about climate change. According to the aforementioned report, here in Mesa County, 65 percent of adults want Congress to do more about global warming.
Frankly, those numbers make sense. This year has made it starkly obvious that climate change is here and already hurting Americans. More than five million acres have burned across Western states this year, including over 665,000 acres in Colorado, displacing thousands of people. The Southeast has been battered by a record-breaking hurricane season, where storm after storm makes landfall before communities even have time to recover from the previous one. We need to move as quickly as we can to address the root cause of these extreme events: excess greenhouse gas emissions.
A carbon fee, as advocated by the Climate Leadership Council, is a fast-acting and effective climate policy we should enact now. Congress could charge a fee or price on all oil, gas and coal we use in the United States based on the greenhouse gas emissions they produce. Putting that price on pollution will steer our country toward cleaner options, slashing our harmful emissions across many areas of our economy at once. The revenue from this type of policy can even be given to Americans on a regular basis — a “carbon cashback,” if you will, that would put money in people’s pockets while we transition to a clean-energy economy.
Carbon fee legislation like this exists in Congress now, known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). It has support from people and organizations across the political spectrum. Regionally, support for carbon pricing and dividend is growing, including municipal resolutions in Ridgway, Carbondale, Aspen, Moab and Pitkin County. Additionally, 64 Colorado economists and organizations such as The Daily Sentinel, Outdoor Recreation Coalition of the Grand Valley, Colorado Ski Country USA, National Ski Areas Association, and Grand Valley Students United support H.R. 763.
Our community is ready for our 2021 congressional delegation, Rep. Lauren Boebert and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, to push forward to make this legislation the law of the land. With the incoming president clearly committed to addressing climate change, and millions of Americans eager for solutions, now is the time to act. Congress should seize the opportunity.
Susan Hess is a volunteer with the Grand Junction chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Mark Reynolds is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.