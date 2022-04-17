By KATHLEEN CURRY
In the ongoing debate over how best to deal with climate change, there are right and wrong ways to go about it. Colorado state courts are about to become the center of attention in what many of us believe is the wrong way to deal with climate change.
A few years ago, Boulder and San Miguel counties filed a lawsuit against a couple of energy companies claiming that climate change was their fault. Similar cases have been filed around the country against other energy companies. The cases say they are asking for money for local climate change projects, but their true goal, as one of the lawyers in the case said, is to force energy companies to “raise the price” of the oil and gas we use every day.
As a former member of the Colorado House of Representatives and long-time water conservation advocate, I know how important it is that we win this fight against climate change. And, as a rancher, I know that local communities around the country and globe are feeling the effects of a warming climate. This includes Boulder and San Miguel counties, but the challenges we are facing are not unique, and they don’t make energy companies liable to us or any of these other communities for the local impacts of climate change.
How we address these global impacts of climate change and restructure worldwide energy production and use so that we leave a sustainable planet for our children and grandchildren are the critical policy questions of our day. We need today’s lawmakers to step up to this challenge. There are going to be fits and starts, but no matter how frustrated some may get, the answer is not to take these questions away from lawmakers and decide them in courts.
Why? Because judges hearing these lawsuits, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot consider the impact that making these companies liable for climate change will have on things we care about, including the price of oil, gas and electricity that our residents and businesses will have to pay. Anybody filling a car up with gas over the past few weeks knows that it now costs $60 to $70 to fill a tank of gas.
For someone making $15 per hour, nearly a day’s wage goes into the gas tank — not putting food on the table, paying for childcare or making sure their health care needs are met. If these lawsuits mean gas will go to $7 or $10 a gallon, many people won’t be able to afford to even drive to work. That’s not a solution that is viable for, or fair to, hard-working Coloradans.
Judges also cannot look at the impact of liability on energy independence and national security. It should not escape anyone’s notice that these lawsuits target only American, Canadian and European energy companies. The heart of the allegations is that they should have cut back oil and gas production years ago because of the impact of these fuels on climate change.
But, what about state-owned fossil fuel companies in Russia, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere? Not only would these energy producers not have to pay a dime, but America would be more dependent on them for our energy needs, allowing them to line their pockets by charging higher prices. That makes no sense.
When I was a kid, we learned the valuable lesson of energy independence during the Iranian oil crisis. We saw long lines at gas stations, and prices soar to heights never seen before. A new generation of Americans does not need to re-learn that lesson today. The current crisis in Ukraine has been a wake-up call for secure domestic energy sources — not for undermining American energy, particularly when there will be no gain in the fight against climate change.
It turns out that Colorado judges may very well get the first crack at these cases. That’s probably a good thing. I know many of our judges and they are earnest, even-keeled jurists. I have confidence they will quickly realize that these cases are not real lawsuits over wrongfully caused harms, but political efforts masquerading as lawsuits. Activists looking to raise our energy prices should be sent to the legislature, which can balance the needs of all Coloradans.
My experience in championing conservation in the House of Representatives demonstrated to me that the deliberative body of our legislature, by holding committee hearings, proposing legislation and inviting expert testimony and informed public input, is the proper venue for finding solutions and for addressing climate change.
Kathleen Curry is the former speaker pro tem of the Colorado House of Representatives, and former chairwoman of the House Agricultural Committee. She served as state representative for House District 61 from 2004-2010.