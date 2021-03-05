By TIM CORRIGAN
When I talk to my constituents in Routt County, the future of our public lands is often on their minds because these lands are a vital part of what makes people in the West love where we live. One of the main reasons for this is that our public lands offer so much to our community — including places for families to make memories in the outdoors hunting, hiking, camping, and fishing and supporting local businesses. Unfortunately, for decades, the public lands in our state have been at the mercy of an antiquated federal leasing system that was created to exclusively value one purpose above all others: oil and gas development. That is why the Biden administration hit pause on all new federal oil and gas leasing and called for a thorough review of this outdated system — a decision that is widely supported and honors our values here in Colorado.
For far too long, this broken leasing system has let industry CEOs scoop up millions of acres of public lands and then do nothing with them, tying the hands of agencies who then won’t actively manage these lands for conservation, recreation, or other valuable community benefits. The result is a 21st Century economy built on an early 20th Century system and, much like a 100-year-old car, it just does not work for modern times.
The impacts of this failure to update the process and policies for managing our public lands are clear. Cherished lands on the doorstep of national monuments with priceless cultural importance to indigenous communities were slated to be leased to oil and gas companies without adequate time for people to weigh in. Over a billion dollars in potential revenue has been lost from outdated royalty rates. Hundreds of orphaned oil wells spew methane, pollute drinking water, and cost taxpayers billions in clean-up costs as companies are able to skip town without cleaning them up. Because oil and gas was the primary — and sometimes only — consideration for land management for so long, these other important matters were continuously ignored.
While the leasing system is badly broken, it does not have to stay that way. The initial actions of the Biden administration signal that they believe it is time for change. Coloradans resoundingly agree: the recent Conservation in the West poll from Colorado College shows that managing public lands to maximize their conservation and recreation potential is more popular than ever. Seventy-two percent of Coloradans said that oil and gas development on federal public lands should be stopped or strictly limited, while nearly as many said they consider the impact of oil and gas drilling on land, air, and water to be a serious problem.
Clearly, Coloradans do not just value their public lands in the abstract, as we are deeply concerned about the future of these cherished landscapes. Almost everyone polled said that, even amid budget problems, we should still find the money to protect our lands, water, and wildlife. In pausing new leasing on our public lands, the Biden administration is merely heading the will of our state’s citizens.
Furthermore, the pause will have almost no short-term impact on the oil and gas industry, which is sitting on nearly 1.4 million acres of unused leases. What the pause will do is ensure that the Biden administration is not wasting its time and resources adding to industry’s stockpile of unused lands.
Most importantly, this pause on leasing affords the Biden administration time to work closely with states and fossil-fuel reliant communities to ensure economic safeguards are in place and to build a shared path forward.
For too long my constituents have watched as their precious public lands have been subjected to a federal leasing system that makes little sense but does tangible harm to their communities and outdoors. The Biden administration has finally taken the first step to fix this and for that, I join my fellow Coloradans in supporting the effort. Now, the administration should take steps to bring the system into the current century so that other uses of our public lands, including recreation and wildlife conservation, are prioritized.
Tim Corrigan is a Routt County commissioner and a contributor to Western Leaders Voices, a program of Western Leaders Network that helps amplify the voices of local and tribal elected leaders on conservation issues in the West.