By SCOTT BRADEN
This weekend marks National Public Lands Day, a holiday to give back and reflect on the ways that public lands benefit our national life and the environment. It’s a great day to perform some service on public lands, or enjoy free entry to one of our national parks or monuments.
I am deeply grateful for how public lands define the Western Slope of Colorado, supporting our communities, our wildlife and our water. I think most of us accept that some combination of conservation, managed use and development of natural resources define a balanced, and hopefully sustainable, approach to nature and public lands.
However, we are failing to meaningfully conserve public lands on the Western Slope. Of the 8.3 million acres of Bureau of Land Management lands in Colorado, only 5% have been permanently conserved. Congress has not acted to protect a single acre of BLM lands in our state since 2009.
The drought of protective lands designations is a failure to plan for the future by conserving what we love about our lands today; to invest with foresight to protect our wild places and wildlife. We are not balancing the use versus conservation of our public lands.
Scientists have called for the conservation of 30% of our nation’s lands and waters by the year 2030 to help avert twin crises of extinction and climate change, the so-called 30x30 goal. The U.S. has committed to this goal in the recent “America the Beautiful” vision. As the nation’s largest landlord, our federal public lands play a key role in reaching this goal.
Our neighbor Utah is not a state generally associated with warm feelings toward wilderness. And yet, in 2018, they were able to pass legislation to protect more than 660,000 acres of BLM lands in the incomparable San Rafael Swell and Desolation Canyon. This was in a Republican-controlled Congress during the Trump administration no less.
Utah is vastly outpacing Colorado in conservation of its special public lands. We should be chagrined.
Currently, two public lands bills are languishing in the U.S. Senate: Sen. Michael Bennet’s CORE Act and Rep. Diana DeGette’s Colorado Wilderness Act. These well-vetted proposals have been passed by the House of Representatives multiple times already in 2021, but can’t even get a vote in the Senate. Together these two bills would protect nearly a million acres of public lands. Colorado’s Sens. Bennet and John Hickenlooper should do everything possible to get these bills done as an initial payment on Colorado’s contribution to “America the Beautiful.”
Beyond that, we should look to our senators to lead in prioritizing legislation for other public lands on the Western Slope. And if Congress can’t get past its own gridlock, then President Biden should use his pen and proclaim new national monuments in Colorado.
BLM wildlands such as the canyons of the Dolores River, the vast wilds of Greater Dinosaur, the rugged remoteness of the Bookcliffs and the sagebrush steppe in between are ecosystem linchpins. They also beckon us to solitude and adventure to restore our souls.
On this National Public Lands Day, we should indeed be grateful for the magnificent system of public lands we enjoy in western Colorado. However, I believe we should also reflect on the work that remains to be done to assure that future generations enjoy the same wild blessings.
Scott Braden is the director of the Colorado Wildlands Project. He lives in Grand Junction.