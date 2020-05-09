By RAY HAYNES
I was scrolling through social media recently when I saw my picture.
Protect Colorado’s Vote called me “a Californian who was trying to steal Colorado’s votes” because I spoke in favor of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact in Colorado.
I noted that the post did not mention President Ronald Reagan once made calls for my campaign or the fact that I served as national chairman of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a coalition of conservative state legislators organized to promote conservative ideas in the states. But hey, why let get facts in the way of an ad hominem attack when you don’t want voters to know conservatives support the compact.
I am the ghost of Colorado conservatives’ future, a warning to those who choose not to listen to those of us who have seen a party collapse from its own political shortsightedness.
Colorado is California 25 years ago.
Twenty-five years ago, California had exported its brand of conservatism through Reagan, a former two-term governor and twice-elected president. Those values destroyed international communism and resulted in, by 1994, every statewide office in California, save one, held by Republicans. The GOP even controlled one house of the Legislature (unthinkable today).
As the Golden State lost its presidential battleground status, Republicans collapsed into oblivion. The policies that followed destroyed California.
Now that Colorado has lost its battleground status, conservatives in the Centennial State are on the same road that the California conservatives have already tread. To anyone who rejects this California example and thinks this couldn’t happen in Colorado, I point you to New York and New Jersey.
In the 1970s, the Empire State elected James Buckley — brother of William F. Buckley Jr. — to the U.S. Senate on the Conservative Party ballot line and even voted Republican for president. Across the Hudson River in the Garden State, Republicans during the 1990s had a two-thirds majority in the New Jersey Legislature. Then they lost their battleground status.
I believe the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is the best course for the conservatives, both nationally and in Colorado.
It allows conservatives in western and eastern Colorado to join up with conservatives in Utah, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Arizona and the 5 million of us that live in California to elect a conservative president. Right now, Colorado’s conservative vote is canceled out by Denver and its environs. More simply put, Colorado would be relevant again.
Some opponents claim that the framers of the U.S. Constitution intended the present winner-take-all method in which the winner of a state gets all of that state’s Electoral College votes — a method in effect in most but not all states.
There is just one problem: James Madison, aka the father of the country’s most seminal document, favored a national popular vote. In fact, the 1787 convention took 30 votes over 22 days on how to elect the president. Not one of them was for winner-take-all, the method presently used by Colorado.
The framers would be turning over in their graves if they saw the states with laws that make 80% of the states irrelevant in presidential elections.
Others wrongly say the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would have made Hillary Clinton the president. Tell that to now-President Donald Trump, who says he favors a national popular vote and would have campaigned differently in 2016 were that the way presidents are elected. Trump campaigned to win battleground states, which was great for those states but not for Colorado conservatives.
Colorado conservatives will be ignored again in November, which only furthers the slide toward the irrelevancy that California conservatives now experience. We all know what ensues when conservatives are losers.
The compact requires the GOP to pay attention to what Colorado conservatives think, at least if Republicans want to win the election.
This will lead to a stronger conservative movement in Colorado.
If opponents of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact believe their position is better for Colorado conservatives then I challenge them to debates around the state with the Farm Bureau, Steamboat Institute or any forum of their choosing. Voters deserve an open and honest discussion, not disinformation and fake news.
I will lay out how my plan is good for Colorado conservatives in the next 20 years. Then, let conservatives decide what is best for their future.
I can tell you, as a California conservative, that Colorado’s current path is the path toward destruction and irrelevancy. Don’t do what we did. Change course now by adopting a national popular vote this November.
Ray Haynes is a former Republican state legislator, having served in both houses of the California State Legislature.