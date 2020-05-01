By EMILY HAGGSTROM
Colorado lawmakers were in the midst of another busy legislative session before the COVID-19 lockdown occurred. Part of the lineup contained a handful of energy bills that change the way we analyze future energy legislation, new taxes and regulatory reform, any of which could raise costs and reduce reliability for families, local businesses, manufacturers and farmers across the state if not all cyclical consequences are considered.
One particularly concerning trend is a push by certain metro area officials to emulate Germany’s disastrous energy transition, or “energywiende” in German. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page dubbed it “the world’s dumbest energy policy,” and it is the inspiration behind many initiatives being rolled out in several states.
If Colorado families and businesses want ineffective energy policies that don’t reduce emissions as promised for a spectacularly high cost, and the added potential of rolling blackouts as a bonus, then Germany is the model to follow.
But if they want affordable prices, reliable energy and lower emissions, they need to contemplate a more sensible transition that learns from the mistakes Germany made in a rush to change its energy mix.
Here’s a primer on how Germany failed: it shut down its emissions-free, baseload nuclear power plants in an overreaction to Japan’s tragic earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Germany sought to increase the use of natural gas, relying heavily on Russia for import.
It then turned its back on natural gas in an effort to aggressively meet mandates without regard to the feasibility of new technology. After all this, the country was then forced to increase coal imports when it couldn’t maintain the reliability of its electricity grid because of the lost nuclear generation.
The upshot: German electricity prices are 45% above the European average, with Germans paying the equivalent of about 33 cents a kilowatt-hour for electricity. For comparison, Colorado’s current residential electric rate is 10.02 cents, or 30% of Germany’s.
Meanwhile, carbon emissions aren’t declining as promised in Germany, yet those declines are happening right here in the United States, and Colorado.
Last June, Germany came close to experiencing rolling blackouts because the policy changes didn’t make allowances to provide electricity when renewables are unable to, because they cannot run all the time like natural gas or nuclear power. And despite Germany’s massive spending and mandates, renewables are only meeting 35 percent of the country’s power needs.
Top it all off with the fact that upgrades to Germany’s transmission system have ballooned to $59 billion, more than 50 percent higher than originally forecast and budgeted and much of the progress on building new power lines has been delayed and new installations of wind are slowing down.
This kind of bad policy harms renewable energy growth, and fails consumers because it doesn’t provide the kind of uninterrupted, affordable energy that only a balanced mix of power supplies can create right now. Any policy must reflect the fact that energy demand will only keep growing, and that we need all energy resources – renewables as well as traditional oil & natural gas – to meet our needs in a sustainable, environmentally responsible way.
Colorado must avoid the rushed, reckless transition that many across the country are offering, with the German model as inspiration. The German model should be a cautionary tale of what happens when good intentions — greater renewable deployment — go wrong.
Let’s opt for a more sensible shift toward greater renewable energy use, which will protect our economy and environmental stewardship. That means developing renewables, traditional fuels, and the needed accompanying infrastructure in a complementary manner to meet the additional capacity needs of our grid, and the energy demanded by our families and businesses.
I encourage Coloradans to persuade lawmakers to steer clear of German-like models, instead opting for a common-sense approach to developing an energy framework that protects the environment, economic growth, and family expenses at the same time.
Emily Haggstrom is the vice president of communications for the Consumer Energy Alliance, a U.S. consumer advocate supporting affordable, reliable energy for working families, seniors and businesses across the country.