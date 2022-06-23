By WAYNE WILLIAMS
As Colorado’s 38th Secretary of State I worked to improve Colorado elections and protect their integrity. We changed voting standards to require paper ballots, required forensic post-election risk-limiting audits, added signature verification for candidate petitions and municipal election ballots, added citizenship checks, strengthened bipartisan judge requirements and referred for potential prosecution 38 individuals voting in more than one state.
But that strong leadership to protect Colorado’s elections is missing today. And it’s more critical than ever before.
Last week the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Democratic former congressman pleaded guilty “to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records and conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election for orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Pennsylvania elections.” This repeated vote fraud occurred in polling place elections where tabulation occurred at the polling sites.
North Carolina’s Board of Elections unanimously (9-0) refused to certify a Republican congressman’s 2018 election because his vote-harvesting operatives collected absentee ballots from voters and then altered the votes or just never turned them in. (Never give your ballot to some stranger at your door to “turn in” for you!)
And last year Colorado’s current Secretary of State used office resources to announce her and other Democrats’ support for partisan federal legislation that would overturn Colorado’s critical signature verification process and block final election results for weeks, reducing the already short deadlines to provide proof of wrongdoing in an election before the electoral college votes.
These cases illustrate the critical role Colorado’s next Secretary of State will serve. That individual must ensure the integrity of our elections and protect against fraudulent voting and illegal vote harvesting. She must be willing to stand up to D.C. power grabs seeking to overturn Colorado elections. And she must be able to win in November.
Republican Pam Anderson is that candidate. She won repeated elections in the Denver metro area. As Jefferson County Clerk, Anderson removed ineligible and illegal voters from the roles. After serving two terms, she was selected by her peers — our local county clerks — to lead their statewide association. Anderson also served on Colorado’s Bipartisan Election Advisory Commission.
Pam Anderson has a proven track record of fighting for election integrity. She helped improved Colorado’s signature verification — and she supported the new rules requiring paper ballots for voters in Colorado. And Pam Anderson won a national award for her work on forensic election audits.
There are two other candidates. Tina Peters was found by a court to have breached her duties by failing to follow the law “and committed wrongful acts by being untruthful.” The Court barred her from running elections because she and her minion “breached their duties, neglected their duties, and committed wrongful acts.” That’s the fact. It remains to be seen whether Peters is criminally liable — she’s under multiple felony indictments and a judge found there’s enough evidence for trial. But we can’t afford a candidate — or secretary — who’s already been found to lie and break the law. The third candidate has no track record in elections or successfully fighting for election integrity.
Republican and unaffiliated voters have a clear choice in this month’s primary election for Colorado’s 40th Secretary of State. Pam Anderson is a proven and trusted leader in fighting for Colorado elections. She is the only candidate in the race with both the business and elections background for the office. Please join me in voting for Pam Anderson to restore trust in Colorado elections.
Wayne Williams served as Colorado’s 38th Secretary of State.