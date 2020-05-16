By PAUL KNAYSI
Yesterday was Colorado Public Lands Day.
While our nation deals with the impacts from COVID-19, it has become more apparent than ever how much we rely on our open spaces and access to clean air and the wonders of the outdoors.
Colorado Public Lands Day arrived around at a time when we have been able to take a hard look at the role wild places play in our daily lives, as well as being the backbone of our state’s economy.
This was the fourth marking of Colorado Public Lands Day, which became official in May of 2016 when it was signed into law. The first year it was celebrated was the third Saturday in May of 2017. It gives us a an opportunity to acknowledge how open spaces, parks, and public lands are part of our Colorado way of life. It also is an opportunity for us think about how we work together to ensure our shared open spaces are protected for future generations, while also fueling healthy communities and a thriving outdoor economy.
Our health and well-being are tied to safe places for recreation, as well as solitude. The current pandemic underscores why it is so important to protect outdoor spaces. My family and I were hiking near Liberty Cap when we came across a herd of bighorn sheep. We just sat and watched them, taking in something so simple at a time when things seem so complicated. They were pretty close to us, and there were many young ones playing together. It was adorable and so much fun to watch. It was also something we may have taken for granted before. It is wonderful that we have such close access to the outdoors here in our area and a way to escape. Imagine living in a community where you don’t have these wild places or the future of parks and open spaces are threatened.
With the growth in the Grand Valley, it is more important than ever to make sure that some of this land is preserved and protected so that my future grandkids will be able to experience all that I have, including those bighorn sheep moments, and the ability to run a business that feeds those returning from a day of adventures in the wild!
As Coloradans begin moving around our state and their eyes turn toward open spaces and outdoor recreation, we hope they recognize the role they play in supporting our businesses and the local economies. Like many other sectors of the economy, we have felt the impacts from COVID-19, but we find strength and hope in our public lands and open spaces.
We still encourage our patrons to enjoy nature as close to home as possible, even if only on your porch or via virtual experiences, until there is more certainty for our health and safety, but know that public lands will be there waiting for us when we’re through this.
Paul Knaysi is the owner of Pablo’s Pizza in downtown Grand Junction.