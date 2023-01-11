By STEVE BOOREN
With the passage of the Colorado Secure Savings Act, 2023 brings changes that will positively impact almost a million Coloradans by offering a state-sponsored retirement saving plan.
Across our nation, the outlook for retirement savings is grim. Retirement savings are “dangerously low” with a projected shortfall of $6.8 to $14 trillion, according to the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS). The same organization estimates that “…two-thirds of working households age 55-64 with at least one earner have retirement savings less than one times their annual income.”
Here in Colorado, an estimated 940,000 workers do not have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer. Even with the prevalence of alternative retirement savings vehicles like IRAs, the humble 401k plan is still the primary method of saving for retirement for millions of workers across the U.S. If employers don’t automatically opt-in employees, or worse yet don’t even offer a plan for their employees, it often contributes to that savings shortfall.
This was what the 2019 Secure Savings Act set out to address. Beginning in 2023, any Colorado employer with five or more employees will be required by law to offer a retirement savings plan. Furthermore, it created a state-sponsored retirement plan as a default option for employers who don’t want to create or administer their own plan. Failure to offer a plan for employees is to be met with increasing penalties levied by the state.
This is great news for workers in desperate need of help boosting their retirement savings. Money can directly be contributed from an employee’s paycheck, offering them a seamless method for saving for retirement.
While this is great news for Colorado’s workers and their financial futures, business owners and employers need to know their options for complying with the new rules and the stakes for inadequate preparation.
The new law will make it so employers with five or more employees have to offer some sort of retirement savings plan, but the law does not specify what type of retirement plan must be offered. Employers will have the flexibility to choose between a variety of account types: 401k plan, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, defined benefit pension plan or a state-sponsored retirement account.
The business owner will need to visit the Colorado Secure Savings website to certify that a retirement plan is in place for their employees. Failure to do so may result in fines of as much as $5,000 annually.
Regardless of what option they choose, employers can expect to receive a notice regarding the requirement. There hasn’t been much in the way of communication yet, so this notice is likely to come as a surprise to many business owners. As well intentioned as the state is, the investment options found in their plan leave much to be desired. Ultimately, I think many will be better served by setting up a custom plan for their business, one that better meets the needs and desires of their employees. Bolstered by cost-sharing techniques and other savings-focused legislation from the past few years, these once-expensive plans have gotten significantly more affordable and often offer tax advantages for business owners. Plus, they bypass the administrative headache of dealing with the state and keeping payroll in sync.
As retirement plans become more commonplace (hopefully!), a well-structured retirement plan can help attract, retain and reward talented individuals. Starting one can sound like a daunting task, but begin with a few simple questions and considerations:
■ How much will my employees want to save into the plan on an annual basis?
■ Would they like the flexibility to choose between pretax and Roth contributions?
■ Do I want the opportunity to match their contributions?
■ Are there tax credits available to me for implementing a plan?
■ What investment options do my employees and I desire in a plan?
■ Would my employees and I value having access to financial education, credentialed financial professionals and planning tools via the retirement plan?
Business owners should also be asking themselves how much they personally would like to contribute toward securing their own financial future. The state-sponsored retirement account is subject to certain income and contribution limitations that may actually prevent the owners and other highly compensated employees from contributing. Pursuing a retirement plan such as a 401k or SEP IRA typically gives an owner greater flexibility to meaningfully save each year, while potentially lowering their taxable income at the same time.
If it wasn’t apparent, we’re big believers in saving until it hurts. But as humans we aren’t great at saving money, especially as the cost of everything around us continues to rise. We are fortunate to live in a state that prioritizes the financial future of its workers and is making efforts to encourage everyone to save more. While it may represent a burden for business owners and “another thing to do” I think it will prove a worthwhile use of time, if only to help those working for you save for their retirement goals. Procrastination won’t make it go away, so instead of ignoring the notices consider reaching out and discussing what your options may look like for a plan that matches you and your employees’ needs.
Steve Booren is the Owner and Founder of Prosperion Financial Advisors, which he started in 1996. Since then, he has grown the practice to one of the top 20 largest financial advisory firms in the Denver area. Steve began his investment career in 1978 with EF Hutton. After nearly 20 years with the investment company, he left the corporate world to launch his financial advisory firm. Steve is a published author and contributing columnist.