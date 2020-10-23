By BARBARA VASQUEZ
Clean air and water, abundant wildlife, and generous access to public lands are values all Coloradans cherish. One of these, air quality, respects no boundaries and impacts everyone. The release of air pollutants by oil and gas operations contributes to climate change and poses risks to public health.
In the rulemaking underway by the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), the Commission has the duty and opportunity to protect our public health, environment, welfare, and wildlife. Eliminating venting and flaring by oil and gas operations except in emergency situations is imperative, and is being considered in their current draft of the 900 series rules.
Development of oil brings up large quantities of natural gas as a byproduct. It is in these operations that flaring is used most often when the operator decides not to capture and sell the co-produced natural gas. Each year approximately 4.6 billion cubic feet of Colorado’s natural gas, valued at approximately $12 million, is wasted. Though flaring and venting are a cheap disposal solution for operators, it is Coloradans who pay the price in several different ways.
Wasting natural gas by venting or flaring means it doesn’t generate tax revenue that could support local jurisdictions and special districts that pay for libraries, fire protection, and other services we rely on in rural Colorado. As local government budgets tighten and a resurgence of COVID-19 threatens job stability throughout the state, it is unconscionable for operators to waste this valuable resource.
Alternatives exist for beneficial use of this co-produced natural gas for operators that don’t have a pipeline immediately available. It can generate electricity for on-site operations. It can be post-processed into natural gas liquids and compressed natural gas to be trucked to market. It can be injected underground to stimulate improved oil production. Or it could be used for larger scale electricity generation-to-grid in cooperation with electric utilities. Putting the gas to beneficial use would provide more jobs in Colorado.
Flaring and/or venting natural gas also threatens the health and welfare of people residing close to oil/gas facilities. Flaring is not 100 percent efficient, so in addition to wasting the resource, it also emits un-combusted methane and the volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants that occur alongside natural gas that are released into the air we breathe. These include benzene, formaldehyde, propylene, toluene, and ethyl benzene which can cause cancer, respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and other serious illnesses. Many people living along the Front Range and in rural western Colorado are coping with health problems as a result of poor air quality. It is particularly insidious for industry to be polluting our air at a time when Coloradans are at risk from the COVID-19 respiratory illness pandemic.
Finally, flaring and venting emit methane and other greenhouse gases that drive climate change. If the impacts of climate change seem remote, let’s focus on what we’re experiencing here in Colorado right now.
In this record year of drought-driven wildfires we have lost forests, cherished wild places, homes, and even whole communities. I am one of the many Coloradans forced to flee our homes to escape wildfires this year.
The list of fires and their tremendous size and devastation speak for themselves. The Pine Gulch (139,000 acres) near Grand Junction, the Grizzly (‘only’ 32,500 acres) which closed I-70, the Middle Fork (~20,000 acres) in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, the Mullen (~175,000 acres) which burned all of the North Platte River Wilderness on both sides of the Wyoming/Colorado border, the Cameron Peak which is burning into the northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park and is now the largest in Colorado’s history, and the Calwood (~10,000 acres) are increasingly alarming reminders to rural and now urban Coloradans that climate change has found a home in our state. And then the East Troublesome fire blew up by almost 100,000 acres overnight on Wednesday, overwhelming fire fighters, causing unknown damage to Grand Lake and burning into the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. This devastation is an alarm bell none should ignore, calling on us to address air quality and climate change.
For the people of Colorado, the facts are clear: We cannot afford to allow oil and gas operators to routinely vent or flare. As the COGCC continues its careful consideration of new rules and regulations, it must recognize that a ban on venting and flaring except in emergency situations is necessary to protect our health, our welfare, and our environment.
Barbara Vasquez is a resident of Jackson County and retired biomedical researcher and semiconductor engineer. She she has contributed to public land resource management and environmental issues including serving on the Bureau of Land Management NW CO Resource Advisory Council for 7 years and serving as the environmental representative for the North Platte Basin Roundtable since 2006.