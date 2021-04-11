By MATT SOPER
There are many reasons to oppose the Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Colorado (SB21-175), but the chief concern for any Coloradoan should be that this bill will deny Colorado patients access to the best in pharmaceutical medicine.
Nothing should stand between an ill patient and the best treatments available. Period.
The legislation, modelled after European pharmaceutical price-setting boards, calls for a new state bureaucracy, overseen by political appointees, to investigate the pricing structure behind a handful of drugs each year. These expensive medications (nobody is claiming they are not expensive) help cure or treat life-altering diseases. In some cases, they are life-saving. Ask the parents of a child born with spinal muscular atrophy. Or ask someone taking regular infusions to fight a rare form of cancer.
The legislation envisions politically appointed bureaucrats crunching numbers and analyzing drug effectiveness and then setting what’s known as an upper price limit for these particular, specific medications.
The problem is the reality of the market. The problem is also a misunderstanding of the fundamentals of business. If you are forced to sell a gallon of milk for four dollars, but your supplier charges five dollars, you won’t stay in business: you can’t stay in business.
The legislation proposes to make it illegal for any entity — hospitals, doctors, pharmacists — to pay more than what the state determines as an upper price limit for these drugs. First, that’s price-fixing — pure and simple. Second, would you want to be the patient (or parent of a patient) who can’t access necessary drugs in Colorado because the state has set the maximum amount any entity should spend to make the treatment available and accessible to you?
The drugs being discussed aren’t routine prescriptions. We are talking about drugs that are dramatically improving the quality of life and, in many cases, saving lives. The legislation represents a fundamental misunderstanding of how markets work. The legislation would limit options for doctors. Needed, proven medications would simply not be available in Colorado.
The legislation proposes that five political appointees oversee a new state office that would set these upper payment limits. In other words, bureaucrats would stand between innovative medical research and the patients who depend on these life-changing drugs.
This same basic template for launching a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) was recently scuttled in neighboring New Mexico. After a brief discussion reviewing these same basic business principles, a legislative committee in our neighboring state tabled the idea on an 8-to-1 vote.
The proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board is government meddling in free enterprise. That is a dangerous precedent. It’s reason enough to oppose the bill. But whether or not the state should meddle in business is a philosophical issue. For Coloradoans, the launch of a PDAB could be a matter of life and death.
Matt Soper, R-Delta, represents Mesa and Delta counties in the state House of Representatives.