Chaffee County thrives on wild landscapes, clean air and water, and a resilient, strong community. We work hard as farmers, small business owners, and seasonal employees powering an economy centered in the many 14,000 peaks around us, and the roaring Arkansas river that runs through our county.
We see first-hand how the climate crisis poses threats to our livelihoods and safety. Forest fires, flooding, unpredictable but overall reduced snowpack, and loss of biodiversity make our communities less resilient.
When electricity and housing prices are high, and when electricity comes from polluting fossil fuel sources, our way of life is threatened.
Like so many rural communities in Colorado, some businesses and residents of Chaffee County get electricity from a rural cooperative — in our case Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) — which in turn is required by contract to purchase almost all of its power from Tri-State Generation and Transmission, the second largest utility in the state. Many of my neighbors are working directly with SDCEA to advocate for a transition away from fossil fuels.
SDCEA is responding by doing everything it can to utilize local sources of energy. Now our co-op is considering a rate restructuring. SDCEA members have been grappling with high rates for years, adding anxiety for many whose housing costs also continue to climb. That’s why we need Tri-State to do all it can to lower costs and provide renewable energy to its member coops.
Tri-State can do this by using federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to retire and replace expensive coal and gas plants with clean energy.
All coal plants have one thing in common: they’re more expensive than renewable alternatives right now but Tri-State continues to operate plants in Colorado, Wyoming and in Arizona that Coloradans will be paying for into the undetermined future.
The IRA offers nearly $10 billion in funding for electric cooperatives to accelerate the transition to local, clean energy. This would reduce energy bills and give more opportunities for efficient solar and all-electric retrofits.
I was happy to see Tri-State add new wind and solar to its latest resource plan but was shocked that the utility didn’t even mention IRA funding in its new report to state regulators as a way to transition coal plants sooner.
With an unprecedented pool of billions of dollars, why is Tri-State not working on a plan to take advantage of funding that it lobbied for?
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) needs to ask this question when reviewing the resource plan this spring. The PUC can and should tell Tri-State to start working with stakeholders on a plan to apply for federal funding to promote cleaner energy and reduce climate pollution.
Tri-State has been a willing partner in exploring geothermal opportunities and new concepts like distributed generation, mini-districts, and microgrids. I am hopeful it will commit more fully to transitioning away from coal to cleaner sources of electrical power generation to save Coloradans money on their energy bills by closing expensive coal plants and utilizing federal funding for renewable energy.
Keith Baker is a Chaffee County commissioner, retired Navy commander, former business owner, and outdoors enthusiast.