Chaffee County thrives on wild landscapes, clean air and water, and a resilient, strong community. We work hard as farmers, small business owners, and seasonal employees powering an economy centered in the many 14,000 peaks around us, and the roaring Arkansas river that runs through our county.

We see first-hand how the climate crisis poses threats to our livelihoods and safety. Forest fires, flooding, unpredictable but overall reduced snowpack, and loss of biodiversity make our communities less resilient.