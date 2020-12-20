In keeping with Gov. Polis’ directive, migration corridors will receive special consideration when development is proposed
By MADELEINE WEST
As hunters wrap up another big game season and our deer, elk, and antelope herds appear on their winter ranges, Colorado’s rich wildlife resources are on full display. Like so many Westerners, I care about the future of these animals and want to ensure they persist for future generations. Having traveled extensively across Colorado, I’m well aware of the economic growth from development that has brought prosperity to so many of our communities. Our wildlife resources also drive economic growth as tourists and residents alike spend money hunting, fishing, wildlife watching and recreating across the state. Hunting and fishing contributes $3 million annually to Colorado’s economy, while activities connected to wildlife watching contribute another $2.4 million each year. During the pandemic these activities have only increased as people pursue wildlife-related recreation for both mental and physical health.
The balance between these two economic drivers — recreation and development — has increasingly occupied the attention of wildlife and land managers across the West, with whom I’ve worked in a professional capacity to improve research and management of wildlife, their habitats, and the pathways or corridors wildlife utilize to move across the landscape. While this is complicated work, science and data have improved tremendously in recent years and great progress is being made — the most recent of which occurred last month here in Colorado.
After a lengthy process to revise its mission, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the agency that regulates oil and gas in the state, approved a slate of new regulations that better prioritize public health, the environment, and wildlife resources. Whether you are a hunter or not, Coloradans who care about our deer, elk, bighorn sheep and pronghorn herds in particular should be thankful. These new regulations, set to take effect on Jan. 15, have been updated to accommodate a broader mission for the agency. They also incorporate lessons learned in the 11 years since the agency’s first wildlife-specific regulations were implemented. The result is an expansion of requirements for operators to consult with experts at Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to ensure that approved developments will appropriately avoid, minimize, and mitigate impacts to wildlife.
Of particular significance for Colorado’s big game herds is a requirement for operators to consult with CPW when proposing a facility within big game migration corridors. The science clearly demonstrates that these habitats are vital to the long-term health of herds and require additional consideration when development is proposed. In addition to these consultations, operators will be required to prepare mitigation plans that maintain the functionality of these important habitats.
Last year, Gov. Jared Polis highlighted the importance of conserving big game winter range and migration corridors with the signing of an executive order directing state agencies to prioritize this issue. During the recent rulemaking the COGCC acknowledged its role in implementing this directive. The commission further recognized the specific need to maintain biologically significant areas within migration corridors, sometimes referred to as bottlenecks and stopover areas. Science clearly shows that these sites are critical for the survival of big game herds. Unfortunately, CPW has not yet mapped these areas statewide, so the COGCC declined to adopt a rule specifically protecting them. Identifying these sites will be an important follow-up action for CPW to undertake.
Finally, the new rules create a requirement for developers to compensate for unavoidable impacts and establish a mitigation fund to be managed by CPW. The establishment of this program gives the COGCC and CPW a full suite of tools to use to prioritize the conservation of wildlife resources as oil and gas exploration and development continues in Colorado. Moving forward, it will be important to ensure that this mitigation fund is managed wisely and transparently to maximize its conservation benefit to the specific wildlife and landscapes that are impacted.
Coloradans should be encouraged by the efforts of the commission. The agency’s recent actions greatly improve existing regulations, identify future data needs, and establish a sound framework for incorporating additional regulatory improvements over time. I applaud the time and resources dedicated to this work and look forward to the many benefits that it will provide to our wildlife resources and the public who care about them.
Madeleine West is Public Lands Director for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a non-profit sportsmen’s conservation organization that works to guarantee all Americans quality places to hunt and fish. She previously served as assistant director for parks, wildlife, and lands at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources where she developed state-level policy related to wildlife, outdoor recreation, state lands, and forestry issues. Madeleine resides in Denver and enjoys Colorado’s outdoors with her two sons.