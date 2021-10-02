If there is one principle the voters of Mesa County know us for, it would likely be strong defenders of the taxpayer. We will always oppose wasteful taxes or unnecessary spending. The truth of the matter is, our government — in Denver and Washington, D.C., alike — too often asks for money it doesn’t need or deserve.
Through the years, we haven’t hesitated to tangle with leaders in both parties over spending plans we didn’t support.
Suffice it to say, any time a mill levy increase or bond is proposed, we start from a place of skepticism. We ask the following questions and probe for real answers, not just government PR answers.
■ Is the project truly needed?
■ Was there a thorough process that considered all other options?
■ Are there safeguards to make sure the tax is spent where promised?
■ Will the tax go away when the work is done or the project is built?
We ask these questions when we evaluate proposals as elected officials, and when making up our own mind on state or local ballot initiatives as voters.
And as we considered our position on 4B — a ballot measure that Mesa County will vote on this November to build a new Grand Junction High School — it was the answers to these questions that made us take a position of voting YES.
4B is a balanced and responsible plan to build a new Grand Junction High School and is supported by Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated leaders across Mesa County. The tax is not excessive and it totally goes away when the new school is paid for, in approximately 20 years.
Significant steps were taken to guarantee the money would only be spent on the new school. There is no wiggle room or other opportunity to spend even a dime on anything other than building the school. So, when looking at our questions, here’s what we found.
Is the project truly needed?
Yes. There is little doubt that the underlying project of a new school is necessary. Grand Junction High School is approaching 70 years old and is a money pit of maintenance issues. And it isn’t safe for our students — law enforcement has concerns about unsecured entrances.
Was there a thorough process that considered all other options?
Yes. Remodeling or attempting to reuse the full building would have been inefficient with taxpayer money. Local leaders took in feedback from the 2019 effort, and came up with a lean, efficient plan that only funds the most necessary items. The new school will be built at a cost nearly $10 million lower than proposed last time.
Are there safeguards to make sure the tax is spent where promised?
Yes. The measure requires all funds to go toward building the high school — and nothing else. If an unexpectedly high amount of revenue comes in, the school jut gets paid off faster.
Will the tax go away when the work is done or the project is built?
Yes. When the school is paid for, the tax expires — as it should.
A final consideration in our decision is the fact that our school district was one of the first in Colorado and the nation to bring kids back to school in-person last year. The district showed guts to get our kids back to school literally months before most Denver-area schools cobbled together the courage to make the same obvious decision.
This year’s ballot question spells out a black and white requirement — the money can only be spent on a new Grand Junction High School, and the tax totally expires when the school is paid for. These are prudent steps that look out for the interest of taxpayers, and they show the district listened to voters.
Many fiscally prudent voters had serious concerns about the previous bond measure to build GJHS, with good reason. It was ladened with extra spending for other projects, had no parameters for collecting additional funds, and the tax was to never expire. That is why many of us voted against it. This time is different. They listened to our concerns and put together, arguably, the tightest bond package ever.
This is a smart plan to build a new Grand Junction High School, and we urge voters to join us in voting YES.
Mesa County’s three-member board of commissioners is composed of Janet Rowland (chairwoman), Scott McInnis and Cody Davis.