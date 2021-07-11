Contrary to what was reported in The Daily Sentinel, the county clerk did not “do an end-run around the Board of County Commissioners.” Not even close. And we made that clear to the Sentinel in an email.
The commissioners are responsible to authorize the budgets for all county-level elected officials, including the total staffing levels, but the elected officials have the authority and the mandate from the voters to move those positions around as needed.
Elected officials, such as the clerk, directly oversee the staffing within their agency based on the approved budget and approved FTE count. They decide what would best serve the residents of Mesa County.
For example, if the sheriff believed he needed to move a few deputies from patrol to work in the jail for a period of time, he wouldn’t need the approval of the commissioners. That’s his call as an elected official. The only time the commissioners get involved is when there is a request for additional staff. When we receive those types of requests, we respond based on an evaluation of the workload, standard staffing ratios, and any other items relevant to the request. And that’s what happened in the request from the clerk; all aspects were considered.
Those facts and example were shared with the Sentinel, but were left out of the story, creating doubt in the mind of the readers that the clerk wasn’t honest with the commissioners.
We feel that the Sentinel’s characterization of an “end run” unfairly cast the clerk in a negative light about the approval process for new staff in the clerk’s office and the agreement between our board and the clerk. We do not perceive the clerk’s actions as an end-run around our board. It was an open, transparent, and collaborative effort to staff the Clerk’s Office at the optimal level.
— The Mesa County Board of Commissioners
JANET ROWLAND
SCOTT McINNIS
CODY DAVIS