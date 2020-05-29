By P.J. WHARTON and MICHAEL VAN NORSTRAND
It is an epic understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has had historic repercussions to virtually every aspect of American life.
While the banking industry cannot begin to solve the myriad and plethora of issues confronting Colorado citizens and businesses, the Independent Bankers of Colorado (IBC) and its 53 member banks are in this together with our customers and their communities.
Throughout this crisis, we have done our best to take meaningful steps to respond to events and provide essential financial services. We are committed to our neighbors and serve as the backbone of local economies across Colorado. In many ways, this crisis has brought out the best in us.
Over the last 10 weeks, community banks have worked to identify and strategize the credit needs of consumers and business customers impacted by stay-at-home orders and closures. Among the many things IBC members did and are doing while grappling with personnel shortages and their own operating expenses, are:
■ offering multiple, varied, innovative and customized financial relief measures and products to assist customers’ needs;
■ maintaining special hours for senior citizens;
■ keeping call centers and drive-ups open and accessible;
■ helping customers navigate their mobile banking and online services;
■ warning customers about potential frauds and scams;
■ counseling customers on how to qualify for new and existing government aid programs;
■ donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to community support.
Some of the specific financial relief remedies being crafted and implemented by community banks for their customers in need include modifications to existing loans such as:
■ Interest only payments;
■ Interest rate reductions;
■ Principal increases to lines of credit;
■ Maturity extensions;
■ Payment deferrals or skip payment arrangements;
■ No foreclosures or repossessions for borrowers who have sought loan modifications and adhered to the customized terms made for them;
■ No negative credit reporting for borrowers who have sought loan modifications and adhered to the customized terms made for them.
Colorado financial institutions are also creating new crisis response products and providing other accommodations where appropriate, such as:
■ Personal guarantee short term lines of credit and other borrower favorable bridge loans;
■ Raising mobile deposit limits to allow quicker access to funds;
■ Raising credit and debit card limits to allow more access to funds;
■ Waiving late fees, overdraft fees and insufficient funds charges;
■ Exercising community outreach to vulnerable local non-business customers;
■ Offering deposit accounts for new consumers to deposit their Treasury stimulus checks.
Finally, IBC banks were universally committed to the federal CARES ACT Paycheck Protection Program simply because it was the right to do — despite its initial barriers to entry and lack of profitability. As of May 16, 2020, Colorado banks funded over 96,000 loans to small businesses for more than $10.3 billion, including approximately 15% to new business customers that were turned away from large, multi-state non-Colorado based banks.
For community banks, our customers are our neighbors; we make decisions based on the needs of the person sitting across from them. They exist and operate on Main Street, not Wall Street. Community banks are uniquely, locally knowledgeable and nimbly situated to quickly assess, craft and customize each customer’s individual solutions with varied and innovative financial relief measures and products. They are in the “We’ve Got Your Back” business!
The IBC and its member banks encourage all who are experiencing hardship during this time of need to reach out to their bank for financial consultation and relief application assistance. IBC banks are open for business and proud to continue serving their neighbors and communities.
P.J. Wharton is the president/CEO of Yampa Valley Bank and president of the Independent Bankers of Colorado. Michael Van Norstrand is the IBC executive director.