By MIKE van NORSTRAND
We have never experienced anything like the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.
There has been one bright spot though — the illumination of community banks and their employees as essential heroes. As always, but highlighted throughout the crisis, community banks, especially in rural and non-metro counties across our state, rose to the occasion and stepped in to help their customers and communities.
Local community banks played a vital role in the implementation and success of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In fact, nationally, almost 82% of all PPP loans have been issued to companies with less than 10 employees — the types of small businesses our community banks support. According to the FDIC report from November 2020, because of community banks PPP participation, loan growth outpaced the rest of the banking industry in the second quarter of 2020.
This success is because community banks focus on local customers through relationship banking. As local small businesses themselves, community banks only thrive when their customers and communities flourish. Community banks know their customers. Those customers are their neighbors; they exist on Main Street next to them. Hence, community banks are in the “We’ve Got Your Back” and solution-finding business. Their decisions are not based upon some cookie cutter, must fit inside the box credit formula that is established by faceless persons in New York or somewhere else outside of Colorado. Community banks are uniquely locally knowledgeable and nimbly situated to quickly assess and craft and customize each customer’s individual solutions.
Community banks, of all sizes, are defined by their mission to keep their service local. Unlike many large banks that take local deposits in one state and lend in others, community banks channel their loans to the neighborhoods where their depositors live and work, which, in turn, helps local businesses and communities thrive. In fact, in a national Federal Reserve study conducted, community banks are highly favored by small businesses — earning a 74% net satisfaction score compared to a 60% for large banks, 46% for finance companies, and just 25% for online lenders.
And community banks serve areas that other financial service entities avoid. An astonishing 35% of counties in the U.S. are served ONLY by a community bank! More than 80% of all agricultural loans are made by community banks. And community banks work tirelessly to educate, foster confidence, and promote services to the unserved and underserved in their communities.
Community bank officers and employees are also deeply involved in their local communities, providing endless hours of volunteer work and charitable giving without having to report or defend a quantifiable return on investment for those efforts.
Specifically, in Colorado, Alpine Bank is supporting PCs for People, an organization committed to leveling up digital equity and inclusion for kids, families, and individuals in Colorado and across the nation. Chaffee County’s High Country Bank is supporting public relations efforts to encourage people to take precautions during COVID and provide educational information on the vaccine and clinics. Eastern Colorado Bank, in Colorado Springs, awarded the Fort Wallace Museum a grant which allowed the museum to purchase a badger for their President Roosevelt Exhibit. And Yampa Valley Bank gave $100,000 to Lift Up Routt County to help locals with medical, housing, and utility expenses as well as food needs.
These are just a few examples of local banks contributing to their communities in the past year.
Across the nation, community banks are deservedly being recognized for the positive daily impact they impart upon our communities. For that we say, thank you.
Mike Van Norstrand is the executive director of the Independent Bankers of Colorado.