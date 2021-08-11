National Community Health Center Week 2021 will be celebrated both in person and virtually this year until Saturday. Elected officials will join communities across the country in elevating the work Community Health Centers have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe.
Their visits and messages will demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community Health Centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community Health Centers lower health-care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.
MarillacHealth is the Community Health Center in Mesa County. We provide a range of services onsite — primary care services, prenatal, pediatrics, adults and seniors; dentistry, and behavioral health services.
Our patients not only get the care they need under one roof, but they are treated as individuals, with dignity and respect.
Community Health Centers are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors of social determinants of health that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment.
We are a critical piece of the health-care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable.
We have pivoted to serving our communities through telehealth, drive-through COVID-19 testing, and still ensuring our patients can access basic necessities like food and housing resources.
While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, Community Health Centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need.
The mission of Community Health Centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States and here, in Mesa County.
We urge Congress to continue long-term funding support for CHCs to continue to serve as health-care homes. Long-term and stable funding for Community Health Centers will ensure we can keep our doors open and close the growing access gap for medically vulnerable communities.
I am grateful to our Colorado representatives and senators who have shown leadership in supporting/sponsoring legislation that will protect health centers from losing a major part of our funding.
We are committed to a healthier community.
Kay Ramachandran
CEO, MarillacHealth