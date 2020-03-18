By SEAN GOODBODY
Forgive the forced Gabriel García Márquez reference, but I’m a bit batty during this state of affairs; it’s the strangest time I can recall since September 2001.
The latest version of the coronavirus, COVID-19, has exploded into a worldwide threat in a shockingly short time. It’s affecting every corner of society: businesses, schools, gatherings, sporting events, travel of all kinds, and even grocery store etiquette have been thrown for a loop.
The skeptics out there (as I understand them) believe the hype is overblown. But this type of virus just hasn’t been encountered in several generations (The last flu pandemic of this scale was in 1968, which killed more than 1 million people worldwide and 100,000 Americans.)
And the past outbreak that really caught my attention was the so-called “Spanish Flu” pandemic in 1918. In a world reeling from World War I and without flu vaccines, the Spanish Flu infected about 500 million people: one-third of the world’s population. Between 50 and 80 million people died from the virus, including 675,000 Americans. Without the aid of vaccines, Spanish Flu was halted only through isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limitations of public gatherings. (Sound familiar?)
COVID-19, like other strains of influenza, is as contagious as the common cold. While the virus has fewer detrimental effects on younger, healthier people, the death rate rises dramatically for people over 60, or those with underlying health conditions.
I don’t provide these facts to be alarmist, but to convince any skeptics that immediate action is necessary to protect our community: locally, regionally, nationally, and globally.
So if you aren’t already doing so, practice strict social distancing. Even the White House, reluctant to prescribe firm action out of the gate, has recommended avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, working from home if possible, and generally avoiding non-essential outings.
I want to emphasize: social distancing is not merely designed to protect you or your immediate family. It also will slow the spread of the disease, so that our under-resourced public health-care system can manage the influx of cases without being overrun. And it will reduce exposure to our neighbors who are elderly, have asthma, or are immuno-compromised, because they are seriously at risk.
Also, it should go without saying, but wash your hands thoroughly as often as you can, and wipe down high-traffic areas with disinfectants.
Because of the work I do, I know how many workers live on thin ice: paycheck to paycheck to pay basic costs, no savings to speak of, little to no health-care security. Increasingly drastic steps are being taken — restaurants, schools, and businesses closing — and I worry about average Americans.
As with any crisis, low-wage workers and vulnerable populations will be hit hardest. Workers are prevented from earning money, anticipate needing expensive medical treatment, lose child-care options, and worry about how to pay rent. We could see a massive economic crisis.
Staying home from work is easier said than done when this month’s rent bill, student loan bill, phone bill, or car bill are due. Receiving quality medical treatment is challenging when nearly 30 million Americans lack health insurance and when 25% of Americans do not have a primary physician. Buying supplies in bulk is tough when 60% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings. And even finding out if one has the virus is a challenge: there just aren’t enough testing kits available.
I worry that this crisis will erode away the thin, shiny veneer that covers up the dysfunction of working class life: that if something goes wrong, millions of people just simply do not have the resources to weather the storm.
Crises are good for one thing, and that is demonstrating the intersectional nature of the human condition. And this crisis may teach us a lesson in how we want to organize government in the 21st century; whether we want to make changes to prevent catastrophe among the middle and working classes. I’ve advocated in this space for wage increases, paid family and medical leave, universal health care, and student loan relief. This crisis may expose how desperately those things are needed to maintain dignity for American workers.
We return to the title: Community in the time of coronavirus. For workers and vulnerable people, banding together will be required to not only help people survive this illness, but for people to remain housed, fed, and safe. Stay clean, stay isolated, and stay positive. We’re all going to need each other — the Grand Valley, Colorado, the U.S., the world — to get through this.
Sean Goodbody is a Grand Junction attorney representing injured workers all over western Colorado. Email him at sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com.