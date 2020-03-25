A group of Redlands residents has hit on an idea they want the rest of the community to consider.
They don’t want recognition for the idea — or to be recognized at all. They just want more of us to be good neighbors in a time of need.
The idea is simple. Restaurants need help staying afloat. Firemen, EMTs, hospital workers, police and others on the front lines of the epidemic need to eat.
Buy food from restaurants and arrange to deliver it first responders.
“It’s like killing two birds with one stone,” said one 70-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous.
“Originally, I wanted to drop off a gift card. I called a friend of mine whose husband works at the fire station downtown and he said the department can’t accept gifts, but they can accept food from neighbors.”
So, she delivered her first order from the Rockslide to the Redlands Fire Department earlier this week. When she told her friends, they said they wanted to pitch in and make a weekly food delivery.
“This is one of those times we need to help each other and we can. What’s great about this idea is that it helps two groups of people through a single purchase.”
Our anonymous tipster didn’t mention this, but it’s probably a good idea to check in with a particular station or hospital and make sure they can use the food before making an unannounced delivery. If another group has arranged a food drop-off for lunch, aim for dinner or another location.
■ ■ ■
If you haven’t heard the term “quarantine shaming,” you will.
It’s when people flout social distancing measures — like young people flocking to Spring Break destinations or Mormons crowding an airport parking facility to welcome missionaries home from the Phillipines. People react negatively to rule-breakers.
The latest example that especially gives us pause is Front Range residents, tired of being under lockdown, traveling to Grand Junction to mountain bike or otherwise ease the strain of isolation.
Despite the pandemic, the parking lots serving the mountain bike trails in this area are crowded — maybe too crowded. There’s no hard evidence that they’re full of Denverites, but sources in the mountain biking community are suspicious. We can’t blame people for wanting to come here, especially when we’re approaching peak riding weather. Normally, packed trail heads would be considered a good thing. But not when a virus is on the loose. Practice safe distancing and carry some sanitary wipes in case you share tools on the trail. The virus loves nonporous surfaces.
■ ■ ■
The Grand Junction Mutual Aid group is social media done right.
The group, which began just over a week ago on Facebook, has grown to more than 12,500 members and has been connecting people in the community allowing them to trade needed items and offer information about the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, the group held a supply drive for people in need in the parking lot of the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Rice, beans, paper towels, pet supplies — even toilet paper — were among the donated items. Donors were carefully guided to maintain 6 feet of separation and all donations were sanitized.
Grand Junction Mutual Aid Founder Jacob Richards estimated the group helped between 50 and 100 people. Going forward, Richards said the group plans to continue its supply drives each Tuesday. In between drives he said the items will be stocked into the Unitarian Church’s Blessing Box, where people can take what they need.
■ ■ ■
Our thanks to the city of Grand Junction for including a representative of local grocers at its daily briefing on Monday.
We’ve long been concerned about runs that leave store shelves empty and hoped local officials could find a way to calm people’s nerves.
Hopefully, Safeway Store Director Robbie Goletz’s comments provided assurances that customers can rely on their local stores to serve their needs.
“The community should know that we plan on keeping our stores open and ready to serve them,” Goletz said. “Some of our stores have adjusted store hours to give teams time to restock the shelves. We’re reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for some of our more vulnerable neighbors — senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.”
We were delighted to learn that some stores are giving employees “appreciation pay” for the hours they log during this frenetic time.