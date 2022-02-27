By GENE GOFFIN
My first experience with “sovereign citizens” came a generation ago when another lawyer asked for help. His client was being “sued” by a woman who had been fired.
The woman’s husband claimed to be a “Republic of Colorado” judge and her lawyer. Concern about bias was lacking. The “complaint” was barely intelligible. It appeared copied from ancient English law. William Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the English Law” were cited by the “husband-judge-lawyer” to bolster his argument.
The four-volume, highly influential “Commentaries,” were first published 1765-70. They are still cited in Supreme Court opinions, sometimes erroneously. It may impress people when Blackstone is cited, but it was about English law, sometimes wrong, and not the American Common Law that changed over 150 years of colonization.
Most lawyers never read Blackstone except for short quotations. Eighteenth Century legal language is very difficult to understand, is filled with Latinisms no longer used, and words’ meanings have changed. Law is difficult to learn, but language used today is far easier to understand than that used 250 years ago.
We tried to read the complaint. Some parts sounded familiar, much did not. When someone with an ax to grind reads such obscure language, assume they will get it wrong. Absurd conclusions happen. Even if they get it right, it is unlikely it is contemporary law.
So we sued them in a real Colorado court to stop harassment and prevent them from filing false claims at courthouses. The country sheriff feared serving the summons since the husband-judge-lawyer surrounded the property with an imposing fence and steel gates. But, we eventually got a court ruling ordering them to stop harassing people. They gave up.
One irony of “sovereign citizens” is they don’t believe the law applies to them, but they can impose their bogus version on others. Basically they are ill-informed anarchists and hypocrites.
Sovereign citizens are still around. “Constitutional sheriffs” seem cut from similar cloth. Twelve hundred years ago, “English” (actually Anglo-Saxon) sheriffs acted as county judges and administrators. After the Norman Invasion in 1066, sheriffs represented the king directly and retained law enforcement powers, but times change. By the 1700’s, English sheriffs had little power. Misunderstanding The Commentaries misleads you about American sheriffs. In the colonies, 18th Century sheriffs were usually elected, not appointed. They had no authority to ignore or create laws. Some had law enforcement powers, others worked for the courts. The federal Constitution does not mention sheriffs. They lack authority to determine what is constitutional. When Colorado’s legislature adopted some restrictions on guns, several Colorado “constitutional sheriffs,” one in a neighboring county, said they wouldn’t enforce the law.
Lately we hear angry cries of “freedom.” Nobody likes to be told what to do. As we grow up, most realize society isn’t ready for a utopia with neither rules nor government. The concept of freedom is rightly strong in America. However, a community requires rules. Otherwise we succumb to bullies and petty tyrants.
Some people cherry pick the Constitution or Blackstone to prove what they already believe. Often they get it wrong, but so besotted with their cause, cannot see their errors. Perhaps they have valid grievances, but choose the wrong solutions. Feeling powerless, they assert power they don’t have, break laws, sometimes resorting to bullying and violence. They cloak their position with flags, religion, victimhood — whatever they can drag up.
Mesa County has a county clerk who frames her grievances placing her above the law like “sovereign citizens.” Are her “friends” taking advantage of her? New school board members demonstrate lack of experience including misunderstanding how to run a meeting (hint: read Roberts’ Rules), ignorance of open meetings and school law, and disrespect for others’ opinions. They immediately placed themselves in a box of their own making. Peters, seemingly also self-destructive, never finished mandatory election law training. New board members also need training before digging more holes for themselves and encouraging a recall. Recall petitions may be circulated starting Saturday, June 4.
Two years after the 1918 flu pandemic began, Americans were sick of restrictions, resuming “normal” life — no masks, no mandates, they tried to will normality. There was another spike in disease and death until that flu version became relatively benign. We haven’t changed. What else hasn’t changed is ignoring seniors — the city questionnaire about a community/recreation center pretty much ignores us. Though winning councilors campaigned favoring a “senior plan,” no plan yet.
