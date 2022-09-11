Each state has set up its election process as a result of its legislation, and those states have varying laws that make their election processes unique to their voters through our nation’s representative process. In recent years, the national election conversation has become an opportunity to share the process of Colorado elections. Mesa County can continue to maintain election safety and security by inviting our neighbors into local government, opening up communication and re-building trust. This is one area of local government that has a significant opportunity to restore trust.
The first building block in the election process is a clean voter registration list. In the June Primary election of 2022, only 3% of the ballots returned indicated the voter no longer lived at the address on record. This evidence indicates that our local efforts are making a difference; however, cleaning up the voter registration list is an ongoing improvement project. The community can help by returning any ballot delivered to your address for a person not residing there by writing: Not at this address, and placing it back in your mailbox. If anyone knows there is incorrect voter roll information, please report it to the Mesa County Elections Office. Voter rolls are public knowledge for this purpose, it is for transparency and accountability. We encourage all citizens to help the election office and together we will continue to improve.
Each ballot issued has a unique tracking number that is verified when your ballot is returned. You can even sign-up for text alerts through a product called Ballot Trax (colorado.ballottrax.net) to check the status of your ballot. There are checks and balances in place from the time a vote is cast to when it is counted. An audit is conducted to ensure accuracy. If anything along the way doesn’t match up, it is sent for further verification. This process is done by citizen election judge teams of opposite party affiliations.
One additional step many counties are taking is to redact personally identifying marks and mask unique styles of ballots in an election to preserve voter anonymity and then post them online for everyone to see for increased transparency. The Mesa County Commissioners committed to doing this for the school board election in the fall of 2021. Additionally, we support doing this standard practice for every election so citizens can access the ballot images for free for another layer of community transparency and checks and balances.
There is always room for improvement in elections. For example, in Mesa County, bringing back our ballot content in-house and not outsourcing it, would not only help to cut costs but also ensure local control. An additional check and balance would be putting election cameras online for public view, including cameras at ballot drop locations. We support inviting our neighbors into multiple “Election Open Houses” events and to feel welcomed to participate, give feedback and gain a greater understanding of the process, which is crucial to building trust, accountability, transparency and bringing our community together.
Citizens can go online to govotecolorado.gov and update their voter registration information with their current mailing address, check your mail ballot status, find voter registration, change party affiliation or withdraw registration. You can also visit clerk.mesacounty.us to find local voter services, polling centers and ballot drop box locations.
Our representative democracy works when citizens are engaged and volunteer in the process. So, let us unite as a community, use what we have gone through to improve and continue working together for transparency, free and accurate elections. We can all do our part to help achieve this by keeping our voter rolls clean, volunteering to be election judges, open lines of communication, inviting neighbors into local government and working as a team to have our elections verified and transparent to the people it serves.
Bobbie Gross is a candidate for Clerk and Recorder. Bobbie Daniel is a candidate for County Commissioner.