By BOBBIE GROSS and BOBBIE DANIEL

Each state has set up its election process as a result of its legislation, and those states have varying laws that make their election processes unique to their voters through our nation’s representative process. In recent years, the national election conversation has become an opportunity to share the process of Colorado elections. Mesa County can continue to maintain election safety and security by inviting our neighbors into local government, opening up communication and re-building trust. This is one area of local government that has a significant opportunity to restore trust.