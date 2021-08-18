By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Born in Brooklyn, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was, and remains, an icon for liberal lawyers. Her life story, fighting gender bias her entire career with the last decades of those skirmishes waged at the pinnacle of the profession, inspired generations of like-minded lawyers whose ardent devotion was simply not felt for other champions of the left. RBG, as she was affectionately known, had a following akin to a rock star.
Born in New Jersey, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was a similar figure on the right. With a brilliance that inspired conservatives and inflamed adversaries, he was one of the most influential and engaging figures on the Court. He influenced jurisprudence even in dissents, which could be biting and brilliant. His constitutional rigor imbued the right with an intellectual firepower acknowledged by all.
Ginsburg and Scalia: Together and apart
For more than 20 years, Ginsburg and Scalia sat simultaneously on the Court, clashing continuously and vigorously. If any two influential figures could have allowed their adamant articulation of diametrically opposed principles to transcend into personal animosity, it could have been these two. Instead, after conflicts in the conference room, they would often dine or attend the opera together. They disagreed vehemently, but did so in good faith and with good will.
At its graduation ceremony in 2011, Harvard University conferred honorary degrees on Justice Ginsburg and on famed opera singer, Placido Domingo. The star tenor surprised all by relating that Justice Scalia had talked with him, and suggested that he serenade RBG with her favorite aria, which he did, acapella.
It was such warmth between adversaries that inspired Phil Weiser, Colorado’s Attorney General, to convene a group of his colleagues two weeks ago in Colorado Springs to pursue the Ginsburg/Scalia Initiative, an effort to re-instill civility into ideological conflict. Eleven attorneys general from both political parties — 10 from the West and one from western Delaware — assembled with assorted like-minded lawyers who had ties to the work of AGs. The issue: how to reflect the approach of the two justices to resolve conflicts without descending into personal attacks.
Lodestars and lawyers
Before satellites, sailors navigated the oceans using sextants, identifying each day three stars — referred to as lodestars — by which to steer. Attorneys general navigate contentious storms in both politics and law, and those gathered in Colorado identified potential points of guidance for us all.
One AG noted the advantage of training in courtrooms, where there is both decorum and a demand for facts. Issues are resolved with evidence, which must be relevant, reliable, and subject to challenge by the other side. Arguments must be based on those facts, and insults are forbidden. The result is a common frame of reference based on reality, not ridicule.
Another AG noted the wisdom of seeing a broader perspective before getting entrenched. He related a time when he and his wife were relaxing on their porch at the end of a hard day. She was facing southwest, and he was looking to the northwest, when she observed that the sunset was a gorgeous array of orange. He agreed it was beautiful, but corrected her that it was red. She insisted it was orange, and their disagreement deteriorated to: “It’s red!” “No, that’s orange!” He turned to look at what his wife was seeing, so he could point out specifics to prove his point, and discovered … that part of the sky was orange. He concluded: “Turns out the sky was big enough for both of us to be right.” Then he added, “And for both of us to be wrong.”
A third AG added a more erudite example. He had been a professional chess player before going into politics — who knew that could be a job? — and stated that winning at chess at that level requires you to look at the board from your opponent’s perspective, so you can anticipate his next moves. You are at your best when you completely understand your opponent’s approach.
Winning from the West
Assuming good faith. Relying on facts. Avoiding personal attacks. Seeing things from the other perspective. Although these values can be found throughout the country, they are the lifeblood of the West. From raising barns to raising a posse, our Western forebears knew problems were best solved by coming together, not coming apart. Who ever heard of a posse in Pennsylvania? It is no accident that almost all of the AGs attracted to the Ginsberg/Scalia Initiative were from the West, because working in concert is in our roots. This reflects a particular responsibility for those of us on this side of the Mississippi. If civility is to re-emerge in this country, we in the West must lead.
But Phil Weiser was, well, wise, to draw a lesson from the East, in the relationship between a conservative Catholic Justice from New Jersey and a liberal Jewish Justice from New York. With positions and passions based on reason, not rancor, we can all strive to emulate their approach to those who differ from us.
The aria is optional.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction