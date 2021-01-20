By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Two weeks ago, when a crowd was summoned to the site of the Executive Branch, and sent to disrupt the site of the Legislative Branch, because it had been rebuffed at the site of the Judicial Branch, they broke faith with the Constitution. This has been compared to the riots of the summer, or the race riots of the 1960s, but this was qualitatively different. All may have been fueled by anger; only one stormed the very symbol of our Democracy, searching for duly elected officials with the goal of preventing the performance of their constitutional duties as a separate and sovereign branch of the government.
Out of conflict… a better America
This unthinkable attack could be a catalyst for us to create a more unified approach to government, if we listen to our better angels. Two weeks ago the world saw America at its worst; the opportunity today is to show America at its best: bringing together diverse political perspectives to focus on common values and common goals.
America has often risen to great heights after violent attacks. Slavery divided the country for most of its first century; but the attack on Fort Sumter enabled Lincoln and his team of political rivals to preserve the Union. FDR was opposed by Republicans in the New Deal, and by Democrats in his efforts to pack the Supreme Court, but the attack on Pearl Harbor brought all to rally under his leadership in the defense of democracy in World War II. LBJ was opposed by liberal Democrats and all Republicans for most of his political career, but the attacks on unarmed civil rights workers in Selma and the South brought his former opponents to work with him to end racial segregation.
A Choice for Republicans
Today, we launch a new future under the leadership of the 46th President of the United States. Each citizen must determine whether to support our new president, examining his or her political soul and resolving what is at the civic core.
I come from a long line of Republicans that goes back to my great-grandfather lying about his age to serve as a drummer boy in his Brooklyn regiment of Union soldiers under Commander-in-Chief Abraham Lincoln in the Civil War.
Mesa County first elected me as district attorney in a Republican primary in 1986. After celebrating with police officers and defense lawyers — politics does make strange bedfellows — in my backyard, I went to Republican headquarters to thank supporters there. Then I headed to Democratic headquarters, to thank them for their engagement and assure them that public service is no place for partisanship. I was not alone. Sheriff Dick Williams, re-elected as a Democrat that year, went to Republican headquarters with a similar message. The first prosecutor I hired was the second-in-command of the office, and a Democrat.
I have valued working with Democrats ever since, establishing juvenile diversion programs, prosecuting environmental polluters, and, later, in a different phase of my career, making health care more affordable and available. Some in my party label such an approach to public service “Republican in Name Only” (RINO). They are wrong; it is, in fact, the heritage of the Republican Party, and the heritage of America.
A Legacy of Bipartisanship
Historically, being a Republican encompasses the belief that the blessings, rights, and privileges of the Constitution are for every individual regardless of color or country of origin, as Lincoln advocated. And a belief that markets can often create better results than bureaucratic rules and regulations, as Reagan believed. And a belief that government can be a tool for public good against private greed, to protect the everyday citizen from the avarice of big business, as Teddy Roosevelt championed. It means bipartisan American international leadership in the cause of liberty, as Eisenhower embodied.
Many of these efforts were supported and significantly improved by Democratic engagement. Similarly, Democratic presidents have needed and heeded Republican input for their initiatives that shaped the America of today: the Marshall Plan under Truman; the Peace Corps and space program under Kennedy; Medicare and Medicaid under Johnson; welfare reform under Clinton. Leadership by one party best serves the nation when the other party is constructively engaged.
We have lost this comity in the 21st century. Silos of skewed information and partisan advocacy persuade the base of each party that compromise is disloyalty, and moderation is fecklessness. Had the Founders of this nation felt that way, the Constitution would not have been written.
The key to America is not devotion to a leader or a party; it is devotion to the Constitution. And belief in the Constitution requires support for the outcome of its processes, even when the election goes to the other party. The coming years will see whether the Republican Party will be true to its pedigree or to the propaganda of partisans. As for this Republican, I eagerly await today’s inauguration as the next living chapter in the American story of liberty. The Constitution lives, and we are blessed to live under it.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.