By JIM SPEHAR
Sometimes it takes awhile.
That was my thought after reading the recent Daily Sentinel article regarding impending actual dirt-moving work on what was commonly known as the Jarvis Property. Dos Rios is now the $20 name for the city’s property near the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers west of the Fifth Street bridge.
Especially mention of moving those towering power poles. Admittedly a strange piece of the project to be fixated on. But a very big deal nearly 20 years ago when a previous city council, consultants and community members pondered redevelopment of land that had previously housed the Jarvis family wrecking yard and other industrial activities.
I remember the late Betty Jarvis sitting with Denver redevelopment pioneer Dana Crawford, developers like Skip Berhorst and Bruce Milyard, Realtor Dale Beede, city planner Kathy Portner and others discussing a potential mixed use live-work development beginning at the bridge and merging into the historic Riverside community via a small commercial corridor complete with a riverbank boat launch.
The common refrain was that not much could happen until those towers were relocated. Easier moves have been made since then, including a Riverside Parkway realignment more friendly to potential development, but despite that earlier plan and subsequent stillborn suggestions such as siting a major events center there, there’s been no appreciable dirt moved.
Patience may be a virtue but it’s not a dominant component of my personal DNA. So it’ll be nice, too many years later, to finally see visible progress at a location that still presents the only easily-available view of the “Grand Junction” for which our city is named.
■ ■ ■
Much has already been written about the recent passings of two of our most revered longtime locals. Former Daily Sentinel managing editor Dennis Herzog and ex-reporter/columnist Gary Harmon both weighed in on Henrietta Hay and her many community contributions. The Sentinel’s Nathan Deal offered a detailed chronicle of the many ways in which Max Krey’s decades of benevolence and active involvement benefited his adopted hometown.
I can’t match the contributions of Denny, Gary and Nathan but do want to offer just a few of my own observations on two lives lived very well.
Anyone who’s enjoyed the privilege of being able to regularly add to our community discourse via these pages owes a debt to Henrietta Hay. None of us will match her 22 years of writing Sentinel columns, nor the wisdom they contained. We can only hope to match her enthusiasm for life, her self-deprecating humor and her passion for causes dear to her heart. Over the years, I enjoyed my conversations with Henrietta and her occasional compliments, criticisms and suggestions.
In one of her final columns back in 2009, Henrietta pondered what to call herself upon celebrating her 95th year. She didn’t like “old lady” and found “Senior” to be lacking in personality so settled on a title from the Greek mythological trilogy of “Maiden, Mother, Crone.”
“A crone is a Wise Old Woman,” she wrote. “In our society, we don’t often find “wise” and “old” used in the same sentence and if you add the word “woman”…forget it. But that needs to be changed.”
Vintage Henrietta Hay. Godspeed.
While I knew Max Krey for a long time, I did not know him well. But a single comment made decades ago left a lasting impression that I’ve written about previously. It’s one that tremendously influenced my own public life and one that current and future elected officials would do well to consider.
“Don’t become one of them (an insider),” Max offered as I campaigned for county commissioner back in 1990. “Your job is to represent those of us on the outside to those on the inside.”
That’s easier said than done.
Once elected, you’re in frequent contact with “insiders,” staff members you admire and respect, folks you’d like to make friends, socialize with or otherwise know better personally. Doing so runs the risk of coloring your official decisions. Max’s curbside admonition also emphasize the importance of doing your homework, accepting recommendations provided by staff but also going the extra mile and doing independent research, seeking outside opinions in order to make better informed decisions on behalf of the “outsiders” you represent.
Thanks, Max, for those words of wisdom.
Jim Spehar especially appreciates Henrietta Hay’s response when questioned about how long it takes to write a column. “A lifetime,” was her reply. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.