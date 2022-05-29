By KEVIN TIMM
As an outdoor business owner in Colorado, protected public lands play a critical role in my business and way of life. I commend the Interior Department for their America the Beautiful initiative and its focus on ways federal land management agencies can help meet our nation’s goal of conserving 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. This goal is essential to providing opportunities for outdoor recreation, equitable access to nature and safeguarding the climate. Outdoor recreation is a significant economic driver in the United States, each year generating $9.6 billion in consumer spending, $5.6 billion in wages and salaries and 120,000 jobs in Colorado. Our industry is greatly dependent on the many benefits conferred from Colorado’s open spaces and protected public lands.
The BLM is the largest land manager in the nation. These lands include traditional homelands of Indigenous populations, vital watersheds for downstream communities and outstanding fish and wildlife habitat. Yet, most BLM lands aren’t permanently protected. For example, Colorado’s 8.3 million acres of BLM public lands make up one-third of the federal public lands in our state, but only 8% of these lands are permanently protected, dramatically less than other public lands types. To truly accomplish the America the Beautiful initiative, the administration must protect more Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands.
The local economy
Protecting more of these BLM lands can help support local economies, local tourism industries and even local manufacturing like our Grand Junction-based outdoor brand while preserving our outstanding opportunities for recreation, including camping, hiking, paddling, hunting and fishing. This ambitious project will also help mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and protect wildlife habitat.
With so much of our BLM lands left unprotected, we must adapt our approach to conservation. I urge the Biden administration to use all the conservation tools at their disposal to ensure that these important public lands continue to offer the unique recreational opportunities that bring millions of Americans to the great outdoors. Some conservation designations we recommend utilizing include Backcountry Conservation Areas, Recreation Management Areas, Wilderness Study Areas and Areas of Critical Environmental Concern.
For example, dear to my heart is the Alpine Loop, which is such an incredible experience because it already has some significant protected areas. I’d love to see more protections for places closer to home like the Little Bookcliffs, Maverick Canyon and Bangs Canyon. Some other examples of places across Colorado that need greater protection include Vermillion Basin, a colorful badland basin near the Wyoming border in Moffat County; and wildlands near the Dolores River’s infamous Snaggletooth rapid and Ponderosa Gorge; among others. In fact, nearly 1.5 million acres of public lands managed by the BLM in Colorado could be protected as Wilderness Study Areas. Almost all of these lands with wilderness characteristics are currently lacking any protective management.
The planning process
BLM regularly revises its land use plans across the state, and should utilize those planning processes to protect additional Backcountry Conservation Areas, such as through its forthcoming final plan for eastern Colorado.
I am grateful for the administration’s leadership and commitment to the president’s America the Beautiful initiative. I strongly encourage the Department of Interior and Bureau of Land Management to do all that they can to better conserve and protect our nation’s important public lands and waters which will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, equitable access to nature, and safeguard the climate.
Kevin Timm, co-founder and co-owner Seek Outside, a Grand Junction-based manufacturer of high performance lightweight tents, backpacks and wood stoves.