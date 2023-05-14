By TOM PARRISH
As an educator who dedicated 30 years to District 51 as a teacher, building principal, central office administrator and served on the school board for eight years, I have followed the discussions about school closures and budgets with more than passing interest.
Like many in our community, I felt that the decision to close East Middle School was rushed. The decision lacked clear and understandable objective criteria for the closure. Criteria that looked almost solely on declining enrollment and not on a wider range of measures that would more clearly justify the rationale for closing East and displacing hundreds of families in our community.
I was encouraged by the school board’s decision to slow down and engage the community by establishing a Declining Enrollment Committee. It is my hope that this committee’s role results in a recommendation to the board in terms of the best path forward in developing a long-term plan to deal with projected declining enrollment and its impact on students and the system.
To put it bluntly, I believe a narrow focus on consolidating schools is a mistake. Our community and students are much better served if the committee and the board broaden their thinking.
The current discussion is being driven by some who believe that schools with larger student enrollment are the most effective structure for public education. The large school advocates argue that larger schools have inherent advantages: (1) economies of scale, (2) social equality and (3) increased program offerings that outweigh any advantages of smaller neighborhood schools. However, much research has actually demonstrated that smaller neighborhood schools are safer, offer better teaching and result in higher academic performance. Further, if managed correctly, neighborhood schools can still have broad program offerings available when they share staff between schools.
Compared to larger schools, students in smaller schools fight less, feel safer, come to school more frequently and report being more attached to their school and neighborhood. It is impossible to dismiss school size as a powerful and fundamental indicator of safety for our children, and unconscionable to disregard the “costs” of this loss of safety, however difficult they are to grasp and affix. Students in smaller schools were found to outperform students in large schools on standardized achievement tests, and significantly so. (Bryk & Driscoll, 1988; Gladden, 2000; Howley & Bickel, 2000; Husbands and Beese, 2004; Lee & Smith, 1997; Raywid, 1980)
Additionally, research has found that students in smaller, neighborhood schools have the opportunity to engage in a larger variety of extracurricular activities. This is true athletically as well as in other extracurricular areas offered to students. Given the smaller student enrollment, the relationships between students and adults are stronger with a greater focus on the needs of each student. Additionally, parents in smaller schools have higher levels of involvement in their child’s education and we all know that research shows parental involvement is a critical factor in student success. Finally, smaller schools have a leaner administrative structure with the whole faculty sharing in decision-making, which can be more flexible if school administrators embrace a decentralized model.
My six years as a principal in a D51 small neighborhood school convinced me of the advantages of a neighborhood school. While I am an advocate of smaller, neighborhood schools, my point is not that the committee and the board have to assume I am correct, but the committee has the obligation to consider all alternatives, along with the relative costs of each alternative approach.
Consolidating schools is not without costs such as increased busing and building remodels and expansion. Ultimately the greatest cost is on the students and neighborhoods impacted.
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 was founded 73 years ago. For the entirety of those seven decades, our schools have been anchored by neighborhoods. Students walk and bike to schools close to them. They play on the playgrounds and fields with their families on the weekends. They know their teachers as their neighbors. Before we dismantle this entire structure that we’ve relied on for the history of public education in the Grand Valley, we owe it to our community to be thoughtful of how these schools are integrated into our lives.
Tom Parrish served on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education from 2014-2021.