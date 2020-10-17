By STEVE ERKENBRACK
The current ruckus over judicial appointments follows Supreme Court rulings addressing issues like abortion, marriage equality, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Some hope to change those rulings by changing the composition of the Court; to that end, we’ve seen repeated changes in a more politically charged approval process for judges in recent years. Gone are the days when a Republican president would appoint a well-qualified Democrat to the Court, or vice versa, as both Truman and Eisenhower did.
To put the political rhetoric and maneuvering in context, it may be helpful to consider the role of the judiciary in our system.
Constitutional Framework
The framers of the Constitution recognized their unique opportunity to build a government from scratch, and had studied political systems in depth. They evaluated three possible forms of government: rule by one person, by a few, or by many. Having been taxed by a Parliament, attacked by a king, and disdained by aristocrats, they were leery of all three: rule by one could descend to tyranny; rule by a few could evolve into the aggregation of wealth and power in an elite; rule by many could degenerate into endless bickering and weakness.
The Constitution weaved all three models into one framework. The power to create laws and raise money by taxation was vested in the many: a popularly elected Congress. The responsibility to implement those laws, conduct foreign policy, and command the military was given to one person: the president. Disputes and judicial functions were assigned to the few officials who would serve as judges in a court system.
This structure imposed checks and balances on each branch: The president commanded the military, but only Congress could declare war or fund it; Congress could impose a tax, but the president would spend the money; the Court could resolve disputes, but only in matters that were brought to it; it had no authority to raise an issue and then resolve it.
Partisan Positions vs. Constitutional Interpretations
In this judicial role, the Supreme Court is not a mini-legislature. Politicians write laws in bold terms reflecting their political positions; if you want different statutes, elect different legislators. But the rulings of Supreme Court justices are driven not by their personal politics as much as their position on the spectrum of Constitutional interpretation.
Some “originalist” justices believe that the Constitution should be applied to cases consistent with its original meaning. Statutes must comport with the rights and restrictions of the Constitutional text when it was adopted. If citizens want to create new rights, they should amend the Constitution through the democratic process. It’s not up to judges to create new rights.
Other jurists believe that the Constitution must evolve. Life has changed since the 18th century, and Constitutional principles must address today’s realities. Thus, a state law forbidding a married couple to practice birth control is unconstitutional even though IUDs did not exist in the 1790s.
Still other justices take a middle path. They believe that Constitutional language must be honored, but realities of changing times must also be addressed to find a just result.
The Supreme Court analyzes cases through these lenses of Constitutional interpretation, recognizing its key function is to articulate principles to guide hundreds of judges in lower courts addressing similar issues in the future. As such, most justices are deferential to precedent; that is, how prior cases have been decided. It is a rare case when the Court will reverse one of its established rulings. For example, the manifestly unjust Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 case that sanctioned separation of the races and enabled decades of discrimination in the South, wasn’t reversed for more than a half century.
Judicial Independence
Further complicating efforts to change the law by changing the Court is the historical independence and unpredictability of justices. As Chief Justice John Roberts has noted, they do not consider themselves “Republican judges” or “Democrat judges.” Political affiliation is no predictor of outcome. Three different Republican appointees wrote the opinions recognizing the right to abortion, upholding “Obamacare” and establishing marriage equality.
To change a judicial decision, the Constitution provides direct, non-judicial remedies: amend the Constitution or elect a Congress to write new statutes. That has been done with regard to the ACA, so the precedential value of the prior ruling is more tenuous than in the case of abortion or gay marriage. The Court has never reversed a precedent and taken away an established Constitutional right.
This Constitutional interplay has balanced democracy, authority, and justice effectively for more than two centuries. Personally, I am heartened by nine justices, appointed by five different presidents, wrestling with their differing interpretations of Constitutional rights. Particularly since they do so in a conference room under the watchful gaze of a portrait of Justice John Marshall Harlan, the sole dissenting justice in Plessy v. Ferguson, as a reminder that their role in Constitutional balance is equal justice under law; and justice is not a matter of contemporary politics.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in Western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.