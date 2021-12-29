By Steve ErkenBrack
In this season for giving and gratitude, we might pause to appreciate four Americans from very different backgrounds, who passed away this year, for the gift of their lives. No, none died for the country; rather, each lived for it. Collectively, their lives light a path for us into a better tomorrow.
From the city
Born in Harlem to immigrants, Colin Powell personified the American dream. As a career Army officer, he broke barriers to become chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the pinnacle of military service. Powell was not only the first person of color, but also the youngest officer, ever appointed to the position; and he was the first chairman who did not attend a service academy, having been commissioned through the ROTC program. While chairman, Powell guided the military in the first Iraq War, the last war that had overwhelming public support. Powell defined a mission that reflected the best of America — repelling an aggressor who had invaded a neighboring country — with an international alliance including countries that had often fought each other. It was the only time Israelis and Arabs, united by the universally-respected Powell, opposed a common enemy.
A decade later, Powell became the first person of color to serve as secretary of state. When planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, he guided the administration to focus on a “war on terrorism” not a “war on Muslims.” Later in his service, he led the international HIV/Aids initiative in Africa.
George Shultz was also born in New York City, but into a family of means and private schools. A conservative academic economist, he served in the Nixon Administration as secretary of labor. In that position, he instituted rules compelling segregated construction companies to hire workers of color. Years later, Shultz returned to Washington as Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state, and persuaded the president to balance his hardline rhetoric about the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” with openness and partnership to move Soviet Premier Gorbachev away from the Cold War. The Berlin Wall fell the year he left office.
From the country
When Shultz was in his first year in Washington, Virginia elected its first Republican governor since reconstruction. Abner Linwood Holton was born in Big Stone Gap, a small town in the hardscrabble coal country of the Blue Ridge mountains. At a time and in a place when Democrats enforced racial segregation and supported the Ku Klux Klan, Holton demanded integration and equality of opportunity. He lost several elections, but never abandoned his principles, eventually becoming governor in 1969. Although many Virginians vehemently resisted school integration, Holton enrolled his four children in public schools where most students were black. The sight of the governor personally escorting his young teenage daughter into a nearly all-black high school deflated racial fears and calmed the state. It was the beginning of the end of massive resistance to integration.
Bob Dole was serving in the U.S. Senate as each of these leaders rose to political prominence. A natural athlete raised in rural Kansas, Dole was recruited to play basketball at Kansas State. His studies were interrupted by World War II. Dole served in the 10th Mountain Division, was gunned down by a machine gun in Italy, and permanently lost the use of his right arm. What he lost in ambidexterity, he made up for in determination and drive, sprinkled with a sparkling wit, in his chosen field of politics. Dole’s humor bridged partisan divides, as when he provided the decisive vote to fund Amtrak, saying it was the best way to get Joe Biden out of town. His barbs were often turned on himself. After a major gaffe in the Vice Presidential debate of 1976, Dole quipped: “They told me to go for the jugular; I thought they meant my own.” After losing the presidency in 1996, when asked by David Letterman if he was at peace, Dole said, “I sleep like a baby ... I wake up every two hours screaming.”
Dole’s accomplishments were anything but laughable. As the Senate Republican leader, he often steered a bipartisan course in a partisan job, guiding passage of landmark legislation like the Americans with Disabilities Act. He continued serving after he left politics, dedicating his life to building the World War II memorial on the Mall in Washington, DC to honor the 16 million Americans, including Shultz and Holton, who fought for democracy in that conflict.
A legacy to continue
These leaders, who broke down barriers of race, physical disabilities and totalitarianism, were Republicans. They embraced an unflinching commitment to our principles, not an unquestioning cult to a politician. They stood up to power, and changed the world for the better.
When Bob Dole left the Army, with a Purple Heart but without the use of his right arm, he said it was better to focus on what is ahead of us to be done, instead of what we have lost. As we enter a new year, we might heed those words by seeking statesmen to continue the work of these quieted giants.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.