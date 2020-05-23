By DIANNE PRIMAVERA
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
The courage to change the things I can,
And the wisdom to know the difference.
We’ve all heard this passage — commonly referred to as the Serenity Prayer — in some form or another. In times of crisis, upheaval, and uncertainty, the lessons in this prayer can help guide us and comfort us.
All of us have been impacted in one way or another by this terrifying pandemic; whether you’re one of our many critical employees who are putting their lives on the line just to make ends meet; whether you lost your job and are struggling to pay the bills; whether you’re a member of an at-risk population — older Coloradans and those with underlying health conditions — who are more vulnerable to this virus; whether you know someone who has gotten sick, or even worse, passed away from this deadly virus; whether you already have underlying mental health struggles, like substance use, that may be exacerbated during this crisis; or whether the loneliness of being cooped up in the house is just driving you up the wall.
At the root of all of these stressors is a loss of control.
That’s why it’s more important than ever that we focus on what we can control.
No individual can stop this virus on their own. We all wish we had a magic wand that we could wave and bring us back to normal. But the reality is that we’re going to be living with the COVID-19 in our society until there’s a vaccine or a cure. That is something that none of us can control.
But we can control how we react. It starts with taking the basic steps to protect ourselves and others: not going out unless it’s absolutely necessary, and if we must go out, wearing a mask that properly covers your nose and mouth, and keeping at least 6 feet of distance between us and other parties. We can also reach out to family and friends urging them to do the same. The more we stay at home, the more we wear masks and maintain distancing when we go out, the fewer deaths we will have, and the sooner we will be able to relax more restrictions on our society and our economy. It’s that simple, and more importantly, it’s something we can all control.
We can also control how we take care of our bodies. Mental health and physical health don’t exist separately — they feed off of each other, so we need to address both. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, and get plenty of sleep. Take time out of the day to stretch and exercise. Go outside, soak up that sun, and take advantage of Colorado’s beautiful spring weather.
It can feel overwhelming to be constantly surrounded by news stories and social media content about the crisis, and commercials with sad music. So try to take mental breaks throughout the day to meditate, pray, and reach out to loved ones. Virtual communication with the people we love and trust the most can help alleviate our feelings of isolation, and remind us all that we are not alone.
I know many are also struggling financially and feel a loss of control. Thankfully, the state has some resources available to support you; if you’ve lost your job or lost wages due to COVID-19, make sure you file a claim for unemployment insurance at ColoradoUI.gov. If you’re a small-business owner, reach out to choosecolorado.com for information on federal loan support. Accessing these benefits can help relieve the financial stressors in your life.
However, for some of us, these steps may not be enough. And that’s OK. Because this is an unprecedented crisis, the scale of which is largely out of our control.
But we can control how we respond — and one of those responses is seeking help. Substance use and mental health providers throughout the state are providing services via telehealth and are taking on new clients at this time. Services like opioid treatment programs; residential programs; crisis walk-in centers; mobile crisis response centers; withdrawal management programs; and other services are available to the public. To find resources in your area, please visit colorado.gov/cdhs/find-behavioral-health-help.
If you need more immediate help, Colorado Crisis Services is just a phone call, a text, or a few clicks away. You can call 844-493-8255, text TALK to 38255, or visit coloradocrisisservices.org to speak with a trained professional who can help you get the support that you need.
Most importantly, if you are struggling right now, know that you are not alone. We are all in this together. There are people just like you — across the state, the country, and the world who feel the same anxieties that you feel about these uncertain times.
As a person who’s been diagnosed with cancer four separate times, I know what you’re going through. I know that the loss of control can feel overwhelming. That’s why we need to focus on what we can control, and why we need to reach out if we need help. By taking care of ourselves and each other, we can beat this virus together.
Dianne Primavera is the lietenant governor of the state of Colorado.