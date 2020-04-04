By KANANI POSEY
Health care workers are woefully short on personal protective equipment (PPE) – the gear we require to keep ourselves, our patients and our communities safe and alive. The United States now has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, more than 247,000, even before widespread national testing. This is a public health emergency.
I’ve never dealt with a situation like this before and that is true for many of my colleagues. There are serious conversations among health care providers in the U.S. about the “ethical” ways to ration ventilators. We have elected leaders suggesting that our elderly “sacrifice” themselves by dying for the economy. Workers are building a hospital on a soccer field in Washington due to a lack of hospital beds. Every 17 minutes, a person in New York is dying of COVID-19. And I hear from colleagues across Colorado that they have already begun wiping down and reusing or rationing protective masks. All of this is true before Colorado has even begun to see the peak of the number of cases we ultimately expect.
We’ve known about COVID-19 for months. We’ve known that a pandemic was possible for much longer. Yet, we are woefully unprepared both in terms of personal protective equipment, critical life-saving equipment such as ventilators, training, support and leadership in some of our workplaces and from too many of our elected leaders. We have known since early February, when studies began to emerge from China, that individuals with the worst responses to the virus need ventilators for a month or more. For perspective, the worst flu cases typically need a ventilator for one to two days.
I’ve heard from nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other health-care workers across the state that they’re working with limited or no access to N95 respirators — which are critical to protecting us and our patients from COVID-19. Others tell me that their hospital or place of work is short on surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields or close to running out. Our traditional hub for public health information, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has actually published “Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Facemasks” on its website, which includes the “strategy” that health-care workers fashion their own facemasks from bandanas or scarves.
PPE is essential to keeping health care workers and our patients safe as they stem the spread of COVID-19. While I have seen and appreciate the call for homemade masks, they are not effective in protecting health-care workers from COVID-19. Viruses and airborne particles will make their way through the masks and only add to the spread of the virus. In recent days, pockets of innovation and hope have emerged here in Colorado — mattress companies making face masks and companies with 3D printers manufacturing face shields. These heroic actions must be met with the same kind of focus and force at the federal level. A patchwork of companies doing their best in an uncoordinated way across our country won’t make up for our failure to prepare.
President Trump recently invoked the Defense Production Act — which allows him to compel manufacturers to produce critical items and avoid interstate competition and price gouging. But he has failed to use this broad authority in a comprehensive way to help meet our critical protective gear shortages. Hoping that manufacturers and companies will volunteer is not enough. Expecting volunteers to coordinate among themselves won’t produce the quantities we need in the timeframe we have. Too many lives are on the line not to act.
Many health-care workers are now drafting living wills and advanced directives because of, or in anticipation of, being asked to work without the proper PPE to protect them or their families from COVID-19. Globally, healthcare workers are discussing if, and when, it’s appropriate to decline shifts because working conditions are simply too hazardous without the proper protection. We simply cannot allow this to happen. We need the federal government to take immediate and decisive action to procure the necessary life-saving equipment and ventilators. We must act now in a federally-coordinated response, much like we did with World War II, to compel and incentivize manufacturers to make the critical protective equipment that we need.
Kanani Posey is a registered nurse working in Grand Junction.