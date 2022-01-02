By GENE GOFFIN
The country was tired of wars, a squabbling, corrupt and ineffective Congress, government financial issues, worthless currency and a weak national government.
No, it was not 2021, it was 1787.
In 1756 the French and Indian War began, stretching seven years. Afterwards, Britain’s 13 unruly colonies, semi-independent for decades, started rebelling against a British crown and Parliament determined to exercise more control.
Some colonists, led by Massachusetts’ Sam Adams, wanted democratic, independent states, and others, led by wealthy landowners like George Washington, wanted stability and the ability to trade their goods not just to Britain’s traders, but to the world. The colonists were used to “benign neglect.” Britain’s clumsy efforts asserting control resulted in events like the Boston Tea Party and Boston Massacre.
As war began, the colonies declared independence, soon formally organizing under the Articles of Confederation, a weak coalition of states requiring unanimous consent — a super majority — of every state to act. The Continental Congress soon was known for corruption and weakness.
With the war officially over in 1783, people hoped for an effective national government after 27 years of unrest. But Congress got worse. A nation without a reliable currency, barriers to trade between 13 states, British troops still occupying western forts, disrespected by powerful nations, pressured Congress to reform the Articles’ government. The wealthy could not thrive with a weak national government. Wealth in an agricultural nation usually meant land and in the south, slaves.
In February, 1787, the Congress called a convention to recommend reforms. The Convention of 1787 was mostly comprised of rich landowners, some bankers and a few men wanting a democratic country. Most wanted a strong central government, no royal trappings and a national legislature that could coin money, defend the nation, fix national problems, regulate trade and gain European respect.
Inspired by the writings of French political philosopher Montesquieu and their own self-governing experience they proposed a national legislature, an independent, powerful judiciary and an executive. Each branch would make sure the other two were not too powerful. Each had specific duties. Democratic members pushed to get more rights for the people. A deal was made to present amendments as a package, thus adding the Bill of Rights. Politics could get nasty then too, but the Founders saw value in compromise.
This was not what the Continental Congress had requested, but every state ratified it creating a new, powerful, central government.
Some people claim since the Convention went beyond what was asked, it was a coup, the Articles of Confederation is still in effect — we must rid ourselves of an illegitimate national government. They ignore that by 1790 every state approved the new Constitution. The Articles’ Congress never reconvened. After 232 years, time cures all wounds.
Many seem convinced the Constitution created a weak government. It did not. The land owners wanted a strong government promoting their interests. The nation’s few bankers, led by Alexander Hamilton, wanted a secure money supply and active trade among the states and world. They called themselves Federalists for political reasons, but they were actually nationalists.
Those claiming the Constitution of 1787 created a weak central government ignore the document was the product of men frustrated by a weak national government. The claim that Congress’ only powers are the “enumerated” powers, ignore the “elastic clause” permitting Congress to legislate furthering those powers, and along with power to tax, to promote the “general welfare.” They ignore the Supremacy Clause giving the national government authority over states.
A narrow, cribbed reading, and not one desired by the Founders, limits these powers creating a weak country. The Constitution never mentions an air force or a coast guard, just an army or navy. It says Congress can “coin” money, but never says anything about paper money. The Supreme Court’s “originalists,” if they actually did what they say, would outlaw paper money, eliminate the air force — well you get the idea. They only seem to rely on “originalism” when it suits them.
Nations that don’t solve their problems, decline. Frustrated with a weak national government after 31 years of war and domestic conflict, America’s new leaders chose a strong national government. Now, at another time of domestic conflict, with minority rule in Congress and voting rights endangered, problems remain unsolved. If not solved, the country will decline. The possibility of conflict spinning out of control increases. Those results are unpredictable and sometimes quite bloody.
Gene Goffin is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.